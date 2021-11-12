VOLBEAT: si separano da Rob Caggiano

|
I Volbeat si sono separati dal chitarrista Rob Caggiano.
Il musicista statunitense, di origini italiane, è entrato a far parte del gruppo danese nel 2013, pubblicando con i Volbeat gli album Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie, Rewind, Replay, Rebound e infine Servant of the Mind, l'ultimo album, uscito nel 2021.
A sostituire Caggiano dal vivo, al momento, sarà Flemming C. Lund dei The Arcane Order.
Stando al comunicato della band, la scelta è stata consensuale:
"After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we've traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn't change a moment of it.
We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it's going to be great)!
[...] Thank you to all of our incredible fans for their support, and more importantly, thank you to Rob for ten amazing years."