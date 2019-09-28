SCHATTENMANN: disponibile la titletrack del prossimo album

15/06/23
GABRIELE BELLINI
Motus
15/06/23
GOSFORTH
Scourge of Dark Dominion
16/06/23
FIFTH ANGEL
When Angels Kill
16/06/23
ALTAR OF OBLIVION
Burning Memories
16/06/23
VULTURES INDUTRIES
Ghosts from the past
16/06/23
STEVE LUKATHER
Bridges
16/06/23
STARDUST
Kingdom of Illusion
16/06/23
WONDERS
Beyond the Mirage
16/06/23
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation
16/06/23
SATURNUS
The Storm Within
14/06/23
INCUBUS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
16/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
RIEVOCANDUM - SAN POLO D\'ENZA (RE)
17/06/23
FIRENZE ROCKS
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE
18/06/23
CANDY + GUESTS
ROCK N ROLL - MILANO
18/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
TERMOLI COMICS & GAMES - TERMOLI
19/06/23
GOJIRA + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
20/06/23
MOTLEY CRUE + DEF LEPPARD
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO
21/06/23
THREE DAYS GRACE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
21/06/23
EARTHLESS + GIOBIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
24/06/23
PORCUPINE TREE
CAVEA AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA