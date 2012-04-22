     
 
Tommy Karevik
SEVENTH WONDER: Tommy Karevik lascia la band
12/06/2023 - 17:57 (174 letture)

Vicarious
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 22.35.34
6
Una notizia orribile perché i Seventh Wonder funzionavano benissimo con Tommy. Ovviamente tra le righe, si capisce perfettamente che la priorità sono i Kamelot. Peccato, il prog metal perde un grandissimo connubio, curiosissimo di vedere cosa e come faranno ora...
d.r.i.
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 21.31.02
5
Chiameranno Khan
Dark_nebula
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 19.35.39
4
Una notizia dove perferanno entrambe le parti... da un lato i S W che apprezzavo soprattutto per le prove sopraffine di Karevik e dall\'altro per Karevik che oggettivamente con i Kamelot che reputo mediocri, difficilmente produrrà musica interessante che è mancata fino ad ora. Davvero un peccato, speriamo continui a partecipare agli albums degli Ayreon, per potercelo godere appieno!
progster78
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 19.08.18
3
Cmq si sapeva che la sua priorità erano i kamelot ,peccato perché i suoi lavori migliori sono quelli con i SW...Da un lato la band perde molto con l\'uscita di Karevik ma dall\'altro possono recuperare il tempo perso anche se sostituirlo sarà moooolto difficile.
Metalone
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 18.49.15
2
progster78 - Tu hai scritto cazzo, io rispondo \" Che cazzo di motivazione e\' questa \" Una minchiata, la verita\' e che deve dannarsi solo con i kamelot, che al cospetto dei seventh wonder, gli devono pulire gli strumenti.....................!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
progster78
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023, 18.18.16
1
Cazzo!!!!
