SEVENTH WONDER: Tommy Karevik lascia la band

12/06/2023 - 17:57 (174 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 6 Una notizia orribile perché i Seventh Wonder funzionavano benissimo con Tommy. Ovviamente tra le righe, si capisce perfettamente che la priorità sono i Kamelot. Peccato, il prog metal perde un grandissimo connubio, curiosissimo di vedere cosa e come faranno ora... 5 Chiameranno Khan 4 Una notizia dove perferanno entrambe le parti... da un lato i S W che apprezzavo soprattutto per le prove sopraffine di Karevik e dall\'altro per Karevik che oggettivamente con i Kamelot che reputo mediocri, difficilmente produrrà musica interessante che è mancata fino ad ora. Davvero un peccato, speriamo continui a partecipare agli albums degli Ayreon, per potercelo godere appieno! 3 Cmq si sapeva che la sua priorità erano i kamelot ,peccato perché i suoi lavori migliori sono quelli con i SW...Da un lato la band perde molto con l\'uscita di Karevik ma dall\'altro possono recuperare il tempo perso anche se sostituirlo sarà moooolto difficile. 2 progster78 - Tu hai scritto cazzo, io rispondo \" Che cazzo di motivazione e\' questa \" Una minchiata, la verita\' e che deve dannarsi solo con i kamelot, che al cospetto dei seventh wonder, gli devono pulire gli strumenti.....................!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Cazzo!!!!