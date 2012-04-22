SEVENTH WONDER: Tommy Karevik lascia la band

|
I progster Seventh Wonder salutano il cantante Tommy Karevik.
In un lungo comunicato firmato dalla voce dei Kamelot - di cui riportiamo in basso uno stralcio - Karevik ha spiegato come il suo addio alla band non sia dovuto ad acredini con i membri del gruppo, di cui ha profondo rispetto, bensì perché ritenga di aver dato tutto ciò che poteva, in termini creativi, alla formazione svedese.
“Dear friends and Seventh Wonder supporters around the world. Tommy here. Respectfully, if I could please have a few minutes of your time.
There's no easy way to say what I am about say, so I will just come out and say it... Moving forward, I will no longer be the singer of Seventh Wonder.
[...] I love the music we've made. I love my brothers in the band and I am so incredibly proud of everything we've managed to create for ourselves during the last 18-something years. [...] We were all boys that grew to be men alongside each other. Through celebrations and tragedies, we supported each other. Some became fathers and husbands. Many of the absolute best moments and memories, not only in music but in life in general, we shared together. Nothing will ever take that away or diminish the importance of that for me.
[...] However I think it is important to understand when it is best to move on for the sake of your own progress and wellbeing as well as for the people around you. To move on is simply making room for the new things you want in life. That being said, I feel like I have done my part as a singer, writer and coproducer of Seventh Wonder. I have said what I wanted to say. I have spent all my energy, countless hours of blood, sweat and tears, and poured my heart and soul into this band since day one, and It couldn't have been any other way. It is just the way I am wired. But everything has a time and a place and it's time for me to let my creativity and energy flow in a different direction.
[...] There is no bad blood between me and the rest of the band as we keep being the best of friends, and I wish nothing but success and happiness for the guys moving forward.
Thanks for listening. I love you all, and I hope to have your continued support and understanding.
With gratitude. Tommy”
Anche la band, in un comunicato separato, ha augurato a Karevik il meglio per la sua carriera futura, affermando di supportarne la decisione. Il gruppo, che al momento si trova al lavoro per scrivere il prossimo disco in studio, cercherà ora un sostituto.