La copertina del disco
15/06/23
GABRIELE BELLINI
Motus

15/06/23
GOSFORTH
Scourge of Dark Dominion

16/06/23
FIFTH ANGEL
When Angels Kill

16/06/23
ALTAR OF OBLIVION
Burning Memories

16/06/23
VULTURES INDUTRIES
Ghosts from the past

16/06/23
STEVE LUKATHER
Bridges

16/06/23
STARDUST
Kingdom of Illusion

16/06/23
WONDERS
Beyond the Mirage

16/06/23
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation

16/06/23
SATURNUS
The Storm Within

14/06/23
INCUBUS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
RIEVOCANDUM - SAN POLO D\'ENZA (RE)

17/06/23
FIRENZE ROCKS
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/23
CANDY + GUESTS
ROCK N ROLL - MILANO

18/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
TERMOLI COMICS & GAMES - TERMOLI

19/06/23
GOJIRA + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/06/23
MOTLEY CRUE + DEF LEPPARD
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/23
THREE DAYS GRACE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

21/06/23
EARTHLESS + GIOBIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

24/06/23
PORCUPINE TREE
CAVEA AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA
MALOKARPATAN: diffusi i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Vertumnus Caesar''
13/06/2023 - 09:05 (48 letture)

13/06/2023 - 09:05
MALOKARPATAN: diffusi i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Vertumnus Caesar''
13/06/2023 - 10:13
MARTIN FRIEDMAN: guarda il video di ''Shukumei''
13/06/2023 - 08:59
BLUT AUS NORD: ascolta il primo estratto dal nuovo album
13/06/2023 - 00:24
BLAZE BAYLEY: un nuovo live album a luglio, ecco i dettagli
13/06/2023 - 00:22
THE MYSTICAL HOT CHOCOLATE ENDEAVORS: ascolta ‘‘Eye to Eye’’ dal secondo disco in studio
13/06/2023 - 00:19
CANDLEBOX: i primi dettagli dell’ultimo album ‘‘The Long Goodbye’’
12/06/2023 - 19:02
ROBLEDO: a luglio esce ''Broken Soul'', ascolta il primo singolo
12/06/2023 - 17:57
SEVENTH WONDER: Tommy Karevik lascia la band
12/06/2023 - 17:41
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: ''Where Do We Go From Here?'' è il ittolo del nuovo album
12/06/2023 - 10:05
NIGHT LEGION: online il singolo ''Soaring Into the Black''
12/06/2023 - 09:54
SCHATTENMANN: disponibile la titletrack del prossimo album
 
