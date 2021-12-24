FEUERSCHWANZ: guarda il live video di ''Untot im Drachenboot''

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di Untot im Drachenboot
. Il brano dei Feuerschwanz
, registrato durante la loro performance al Wacken Open Air del 2022, è presente sul CD Bonus disponibile con il loro nuovo album Fegefeuer
(qui i dettagli
), in uscita il 7 luglio per la Napalm Records
.
Tracklist CD Bonus - Live in Wacken 2022:01. Intro (Das Elfte Gebot) (Live in Wacken 2022)
02. Memento Mori (Live in Wacken 2022)
03. Untot im Drachenboot (Live in Wacken 2022)
04. Metfest (Live in Wacken 2022)
05. Ultima Nocte (Live in Wacken 2022)
06. Schubsetanz (Live in Wacken 2022)
07. Methämmer (Live in Wacken 2022)
08. Dragostea Din Tei (Live in Wacken 2022)
09. Rohirrim (Live in Wacken 2022)
10. Das Elfte Gebot (Live in Wacken 2022)
11. Warriors Of The World United (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)
12. Die Hörner Hoch (Live in Wacken 2022)
13. Extro (Live in Wacken 2022)