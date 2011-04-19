DUFF MCKAGAN: in ottobre esce il nuovo disco solista ''Lighthouse''

|
Il bassista dei Guns 'N' Roses Duff McKagan pubblicherà un nuovo album solista, dal titolo Lighthouse, in uscita il 20 ottobre 2023.
A sinistra potete vederne la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. Lighthouse
02. Longfeather
03. Holy Water
04. I Saw God on 10th St.
05. Fallen
06. Forgiveness
07. Just Another Shakedown
08. Fallen Ones
09. Hope (con Slash)
10. I Just Don't Know (con Jerry Cantrell)
11. Lighthouse (Reprise) (con Iggy Pop)
Il primo singolo tratto dal disco è anche la titletrack dello stesso; Lighthouse è disponibile per l'ascolto qui sotto: