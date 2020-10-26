     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/06/23
FORGED IN BLACK
Lightning in the Ashes

23/06/23
TOMB
The Dark Subconscious

23/06/23
MENTAL CRUELTY
Zwielicht

23/06/23
DEGREES OF TRUTH
Alchemists

23/06/23
DEGREES OF TRUTH
Alchemists

23/06/23
PYRAMAZE
Bloodlines

23/06/23
OUTLANDERS
Outlanders

23/06/23
MIDNITE CITY
In at the Deep End

23/06/23
SWANS
The Beggar

23/06/23
KRASHKARMA
Falling to Pieces

CONCERTI

17/06/23
FIRENZE ROCKS
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/23
CANDY + GUESTS
ROCK N ROLL - MILANO

18/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
TERMOLI COMICS & GAMES - TERMOLI

19/06/23
GOJIRA + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/06/23
MOTLEY CRUE + DEF LEPPARD
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/23
THREE DAYS GRACE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

21/06/23
EARTHLESS + GIOBIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

24/06/23
PORCUPINE TREE
CAVEA AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

25/06/23
KNOTFEST
ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

25/06/23
BUTCHER BABIES + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
JOE BONAMASSA: ad ottobre esce il nuovo album ''Blues Deluxe Vol. 2''
17/06/2023 - 13:10 (26 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/06/2023 - 13:10
JOE BONAMASSA: ad ottobre esce il nuovo album ''Blues Deluxe Vol. 2''
22/05/2023 - 16:18
JOE BONAMASSA: ascolta il singolo ''I Want to Shout About It''
02/02/2023 - 17:40
JOE BONAMASSA: ad aprile esce il nuovo live album ''Tales of Time''
20/12/2022 - 17:30
JOE BONAMASSA: una data in occasione dell'Umbria Jazz
23/06/2022 - 18:07
ALAN PARSONS: ascolta ''I Won't Be Led Astray'' con Joe Bonamassa e David Pack
30/09/2021 - 00:19
JOE BONAMASSA: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ‘‘Time Clocks’’
26/08/2021 - 00:08
JOE BONAMASSA: a ottobre uscirà ‘‘Time Clocks’’, ascolta ‘‘The Heart that Never Waits’’
26/07/2021 - 18:25
JOE BONAMASSA: ecco la clip del nuovo singolo ‘‘Notches''
22/04/2021 - 01:20
JOE BONAMASSA: a giugno uscirà ‘‘Now Serving Royal Tea Live from The Ryman’’, online un singolo
26/10/2020 - 19:35
JOE BONAMASSA: online la clip di ''Lookout Man!''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/06/2023 - 13:29
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: due nuovi singoli da ''Where Do We Go From Here?''
17/06/2023 - 13:03
HIGH ON FIRE: completati i lavori sul nuovo disco in studio
17/06/2023 - 09:04
CREEPING DEATH: diffuso il videoclip di ''Vitrified Heart''
17/06/2023 - 09:00
TAAKE: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Et Uhyre av en Kniv''
16/06/2023 - 23:35
ARKONA: ecco la clip ufficiale di ''Ugasaya''
16/06/2023 - 23:33
STARDUST: ecco ''Heroes'' dal nuovo album
16/06/2023 - 23:25
WEST ALLEY: i dettagli di ''A Night to Remember''
16/06/2023 - 00:12
DREAM THEATER: il video di ‘‘Answering the Call’’
16/06/2023 - 00:06
OUTER HEAVEN: disponibile il singolo ''Liquified Mind''
16/06/2023 - 00:03
THE GEMS: ascolta il singolo d'esordio ''Like a Phoenix''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     