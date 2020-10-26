JOE BONAMASSA: ad ottobre esce il nuovo album ''Blues Deluxe Vol. 2''

Joe Bonamassa
ha annunciato per il 6 ottobre 2023 il suo nuovo album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
, tramite l'etichetta J&R Adventures
.
Il disco, che come il predecessore Blues Deluxe
, pubblicato vent'anni fa nel 2003, intende celebrare alcuni dei nomi più importanti della storia del blues, conterrà due soli inediti e otto cover:01. Twenty-Four Hour Blues (Bobby "Blue" Bland Cover)
02. It's Hard but It's Fair (Bobby Parker Cover)
03. Well, I Done Got Over It (Guitar Slim Cover)
04. I Want to Shout About It (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Cover)
05. Win-O (Pee Wee Crayton Cover)
06. Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)
07. Lazy Poker Blues (Fleetwod Mac Cover)
08. You Sure Drive a Hard Bargain (Albert King Cover)
09. The Truth Hurts (Kenny Neal Cover)
10. Is It Safe to Go HomeJosh Smith
, che ha prodotto l'album, ha anche scritto il pezzo di chiusura e ha suonato sulla traccia numero 9 insieme a Kirk Fletcher
.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il secondo singolo Twenty-Four Hour Blues
, mentre a questo link
potete ascoltare I Want to Shout About It
.