WARMEN: i dettagli e il primo singolo di ''Here for None''

I Warmen, il progetto musicale dell'ex-Children of Bodom Janne Wirman, pubblicheranno il 18 agosto 2023 il loro nuovo album Here for None tramite Reaper Entertainment.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Warmen are Here for None
02. The Driving Force
03. A World of Pain
04. Too Much, Too Late
05. Night Terrors
06. Hell on Four Wheels
07. The End of the Line
08. Death's on Its Way
09. The Cold Unknown
10. Dancing with Tears in My Eyes
La titletrack e traccia d'apertura Warmen are Here for None è stata scelta come singolo apripista per il disco, ed è ascoltabile di seguito: