SARAYASIGN: in arrivo ad agosto il nuovo disco ''The Lion's Road''

I rocker svedesi Sarayasign pubblicheranno in data 11 agosto 2023 un nuovo disco in studio, The Lion's Road, in arrivo per Frontiers Music Srl.
A lato potete vedere la copertina dell'uscita, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. When All Lights Go Out
2. Blood From Stone
3. A Way Back
4. The Beginning of the End
5. Will You Find Me
6. Everdying Night
7. The Lion’s Road
8. Love Will Burn
9. Hope and the Sorrow
10. Throne of Gold (Pt. II) – A Heartless Melody
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare il singolo Everdying Night: