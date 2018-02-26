PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: i dettagli del nuovo ''Kings of the Asylum''

|
I Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons hanno annunciato un nuovo disco in studio, Kings of the Asylum, in uscita il 1° settembre 2023 per Nuclear Blast Records.
L'album sarà il primo con la voce di Joel Peters, che ha sostituito il precedente cantante Neil Starr, uscito dalla band nel 2021.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Walking in Circles
02. Too Much is Never Enough
03. Hammer and Dance
04. Strike the Match
05. Schizophrenia
06. Kings of the Asylum
07. The Hunt
08. Show No Mercy
09. No Guts! No Glory!
10. Ghosts
11. Maniac
12. Monster*
La canzone contrassegnata da asterisco (*) sarà disponibile unicamente come traccia bonus nel formato CD.
Schizophrenia, primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, è ascoltabile qui sotto: