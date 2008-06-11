RIAN: ad agosto esce il terzo album ''Wings'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I rocker svedesi Rian pubblicheranno per l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl il loro terzo album, intitolato Wings, in data 4 agosto 2023.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Dennis Ward.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist del disco, mentre a sinistra è visibile la copertina:
1. Carry My Wings
2. We Ride
3. Don't Wait for the Fire
4. Dance the Night Away
5. War Is Over
6. Look at the Stars
7. One in a Million
8. On the Wind
9. When You're Gone
10. The Silence of Our Dreams
11. Eternity
La traccia d’apertura del disco, Carry My Wings, è stata selezionata per divenire il primo singolo promozionale: il brano è ascoltabile interagendo con il player sottostante.