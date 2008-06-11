     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/06/23
DEGREES OF TRUTH
Alchemists

23/06/23
GARY MOORE
The Sanctuary Years

23/06/23
MIDNITE CITY
In at the Deep End

23/06/23
SWANS
The Beggar

23/06/23
OUTLANDERS
Outlanders

23/06/23
JAG PANZER
The Hallowed

23/06/23
XASTHUR
Inevitably Dark

23/06/23
HEART LINE
Rock N Roll Queen

23/06/23
DEGREES OF TRUTH
Alchemists

23/06/23
MENTAL CRUELTY
Zwielicht

CONCERTI

24/06/23
PORCUPINE TREE
CAVEA AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

25/06/23
KNOTFEST
ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

25/06/23
BUTCHER BABIES + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
PARCO DUCALE - PARMA

29/06/23
KISS + SKID ROW
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

29/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
SFERISTERIO - MACERATA

30/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

01/07/23
RAMMSTEIN + GUESTS
STADIO EUGANEO - PADOVA

01/07/23
JETHRO TULL
BELVEDERE SAN LEUCIO - CASERTA

02/07/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES + GUESTS
PIAZZA CASTELLO - MAROSTICA (VI)
RIAN: ad agosto esce il terzo album ''Wings'', ascolta il primo singolo
23/06/2023 - 11:55 (39 letture)

ARTICOLI
22/01/2021
Intervista
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
Lo show più importante
24/04/2020
Intervista
VOLTURIAN
La band ci racconta Crimson
04/01/2018
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
VOL. 12 - CADAVERIA + FUNERAL ORATION + VALGRIND + INNER HATE - Zoom Disco Club, Marcellinara (CZ), 28/12/2017
24/01/2016
Live Report
THERION + LUCIFERIAN LIGHT ORCHESTRA + EGO FALL + IMPERIAL AGE
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 19/01/2016
11/10/2015
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI + MARKUS JAMES
Teatro della Luna, Assago (MI), 05/10/2015
21/02/2015
Live Report
BARBARIAN + BUNKER 66 + CICLOPE
Random Club, Reggio Calabria, 13/02/2015
18/04/2014
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + DEATH MECHANISM + TORMENT + BARBARIAN + SATANIKA + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 11/04/2014
01/01/2013
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
7.0 - Hemingway Club, Catanzaro Lido (CZ), 28/12/12
06/12/2012
Live Report
BUNKER 66 + BARBARIAN + DEMONOMANCY
Closer Club, Roma, 30/11/2012
07/06/2012
Intervista
LORENZO MARIANI
L'uomo dietro la copertina
28/05/2011
Intervista
VALERIAN SWING
Marinai pers'intorn'al cuore...
18/11/2010
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI
Atlantico, Roma, 14/11/2010
17/01/2010
Intervista
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
Vivere l'underground
16/01/2010
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
Voglia di riscatto
11/06/2008
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI + BLAZE BAYLEY
Il concerto di Trezzo sull'Adda
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/06/2023 - 11:55
RIAN: ad agosto esce il terzo album ''Wings'', ascolta il primo singolo
25/04/2023 - 18:53
DES ROCS: firma con Sumerian Records, disponibile la nuova ''Never Ending Moment''
13/04/2023 - 16:05
THE OCEAN: online il live video di ''Silurian - Age of Sea Scorpions''
21/03/2023 - 15:54
MARIANAS REST: ''Light Reveals Our Wounds'' è il secondo estratto dal nuovo ''Auer''
12/03/2023 - 21:39
ADRIAN BENEGAS: in arrivo il secondo album
25/02/2023 - 08:37
TANKARD: diffuso il video animato di ''Beerbarians''
15/02/2023 - 00:23
CONTRARIAN: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal''
26/01/2023 - 08:01
MARIANAS REST: a marzo il nuovo ''Auer'', ascolta ''Diseased''
24/01/2023 - 16:19
AMBERIAN DAWN: online il lyric video di ''The Day Before You Came''
04/12/2022 - 21:58
AMBERIAN DAWN: online il lyric video di ''Super Trouper'' dal disco di cover degli ABBA
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/06/2023 - 11:48
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: i dettagli del nuovo ''Kings of the Asylum''
23/06/2023 - 11:34
SEVENDUST: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Holy Water''
23/06/2023 - 11:23
OBLIVION PROTOCOL: i dettagli del debutto ''The Fall of the Shires''
23/06/2023 - 11:16
HEART LINE: in streaming il video di ''Till the End of Times''
23/06/2023 - 11:12
SPIRIT ADRIFT: ascolta il brano ''Barn Burner''
23/06/2023 - 11:07
CATHALEPSY: presentano ''We Are the Warriors'' dal nuovo album
23/06/2023 - 07:51
TSJUDER: tutto il nuovo ''Helvegr'' in streaming
23/06/2023 - 07:41
GNAW THEIR TONGUES: ascolta la nuova ''The Departure Of Light''
23/06/2023 - 07:35
CANNIBAL CORPSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chaos Horrific
22/06/2023 - 09:32
DEAF RAT: pubblicato un nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     