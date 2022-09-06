FROZEN CROWN: firmano con Napalm Records

|
I power metaller italiani Frozen Crown hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
🔥FROZEN CROWN signs for NAPALM RECORDS!🔥
Dear friends, since we founded this band in 2018 we worked hard incessantly, day after day, not only trying to put our best in our studio albums and live, but also managing the band all by ourselves, conquering every single little accomplishment with our DIY attitude, always keeping loyal to our (extremely) small entourage, that has always been the same since the very beginning. Thanks to the support of our lovely fans, Frozen Crown eventually grew bigger, and got to a point where we were not able to handle it all by ourselves anymore. At the same time, we knew we needed more firepower to push the band further and bring it to the next level. And speaking of firepower, Napalm Records was just the best record label to start this new chapter with!!! We're excited beyond words to be part of the best metal label in the world, and we can't wait to start working together on our new album, joining forces with this huge team of professionals! A new journey begins!
We thank Scarlet Records a lot for being with us during these first years, for their outstanding work, and for believing in our vision and supporting us from the very beginning.
Jade, Federico, Niso, Sheena, Ikki