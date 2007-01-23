DORO: guarda il video di ''Time for Justice'' dal prossimo album

|
L'artista Doro Pesch ha reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Nuclear Blast Records, il video di Time for Justice.
Il brano è tratto dal suo nuovo album, Conqueress: Forever Strong and Proud, in arrivo il 27 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Children of the Dawn
02. Fire in the Sky
03. Living After Midnight
04. All For You
05. Lean Mean Rock Machine
06. I will Prevail
07. Bond Unending
08. Time for Justice
09. Fels in der Brandung
10. Love Breaks Chains
11. Drive Me Wild
12. Rise
13. Best In Me
14. Heavenly Creatures
15. Total Eclipse of the Heart