30/06/23
HELLWITCH
Annihilational Intercention

30/06/23
SCHATTENMANN
Dia de Muertos

30/06/23
THE HU
The Rumble of Thunder (Deluxe Edition)

30/06/23
VIRGIN STEELE
The Passion of Dyonisus

30/06/23
CALICO JACK
Isla de la Muerte

30/06/23
NIGHT LEGION
Fight or Fall

30/06/23
OFNUS
Time Held Me Grey And Dying

30/06/23
KHANATE
To Be Cruel (Formato Fisico)

30/06/23
DUSK (SAU)
Spectrums

30/06/23
RAVEN
All Hell’s Breaking Loose

CONCERTI

27/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
PARCO DUCALE - PARMA

29/06/23
KISS + SKID ROW
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

29/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
SFERISTERIO - MACERATA

30/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

01/07/23
RAMMSTEIN + GUESTS
STADIO EUGANEO - PADOVA

01/07/23
JETHRO TULL
BELVEDERE SAN LEUCIO - CASERTA

02/07/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES + GUESTS
PIAZZA CASTELLO - MAROSTICA (VI)

04/07/23
AIRBOURNE + ROYAL REPUBLIC
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

06/07/23
EUROPE
FERRARA SUMMER FEST - FERRARA

08/07/23
GUNS N’ ROSES
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA
DORO: guarda il video di ''Time for Justice'' dal prossimo album
27/06/2023 - 10:27

Rik HM
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023, 21.04.15
2
Doro ha rimesso un po di grinta e di heavy in questa sua nuova song. Ambientazione video post nuclear war e soprattutto ha trovato nel cane uno sparring guest collaborativo ... doro 🔥🤘🎸
Tino
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023, 19.32.35
1
Pezzo molto alla Motley. La vedrei bene come alternativa a vince Neil nei crue però non potrebbe mai cantare quei testi sessisti.
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
06/11/2012
Intervista
DORO
L'inarrestabile passione per la musica!
08/02/2009
Intervista
DORO PESCH
25 metallici anni
23/01/07
Live Report
DORO + WINTERBORN
La data di Milano
 
27/06/2023 - 10:27
DORO: guarda il video di ''Time for Justice'' dal prossimo album
