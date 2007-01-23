DORO: guarda il video di ''Time for Justice'' dal prossimo album

27/06/2023 - 10:27 (99 letture)



Federico "Vandroy" Landini 2 Doro ha rimesso un po di grinta e di heavy in questa sua nuova song. Ambientazione video post nuclear war e soprattutto ha trovato nel cane uno sparring guest collaborativo ... doro 🔥🤘🎸 1 Pezzo molto alla Motley. La vedrei bene come alternativa a vince Neil nei crue però non potrebbe mai cantare quei testi sessisti.