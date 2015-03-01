TEMPERANCE: svelata la nuova formazione

|
Gli italiani Temperance hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, i due nuovi ingressi che sono andati a completare la nuova lineup della band.
Come cantante è stata scelta l'americana Kristin Starkey, mentre il ruolo di batterista lo coprirà Marco Sacchetto.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band:
BREAKING NEWS - NEW LINE-UP
Finally we can announce our new line-up!!!
We are extremely excited to introduce the new members of Temperance!
First of all: one of the most talented and trained singer on the scene, Kristin Starkey from New York.
She is a professional opera singer, a metal singer, and a vocal coach. We've added tons of epicness thanks to her voice.
Secondly, we are extremely glad to welcome Marco Sacchetto on the drums: he already played with us during all our shows in 2023 and he brought tons of energy into Temperance!
Please give both of them a warm welcome in our world of Jupiter & diamonds.
Now get ready, cause a lot of news are coming soon, including a new album announcement, a first new single, new shows, new tours & more.
We are also extremely excited to announce our new partnership with RTN Touring as booking agency for Europe!