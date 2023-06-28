END REIGN: i dettagli del debutto ''The Weight Of All Flesh Is Decay'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione hardcore End Reign - in cui militano membri di Integrity, Pig Destroyer, Exhumed, All Out War - pubblicherà il debutto The Weight Of All Flesh Is Decay il 14 luglio 2023 tramite Relapse Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina mentre qui di seguito è disponibile il comunicato di presentazione e la tracklist.
END REIGN makes their Relapse Records debut with their explosive album, The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay. Masterminded by underground music fixture Domenic Romeo (Integrity/Pulling Teeth/A389 Recordings) and featuring an all-star cast of musicians and contributors, END REIGN fuses apocalyptic hardcore with vicious metal in a deadly collision of the classic and the modern.
Taking musical inspiration from ’80s linchpins Amebix, Bathory, Slayer and Cro-Mags, END REIGN features the talents of Mike Score of New York metalcore kings All Out War, Adam Jarvis of grind titans Pig Destroyer and Misery Index, the former Bloodlet bassist Arthur Legere and Exhumed/Noisem shredder Sebastian Phillips.
Score’s lyrics explore the psychological torment of being trapped between opposing realities. “Most of the album, especially songs like ‘The Hunger’ and ‘Death Comes Crawling,’ deal with being caught between two worlds—the living and the dead, heaven and hell, what was and what is to come,” the vocalist explains.
Recorded over a year at Landmine Studios with Len Carmichael at the helm, END REIGN’s full-length debut features vocal cameos from Romeo’s longtime collaborator and Integrity bandmate Dwid Hellion, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker and—incredibly—Ed Ka-Spel from avant-rock fabulons The Legendary Pink Dots.
The result is one of 2023's most aggressive and enthralling albums. “This album is like riding a rollercoaster in a theme park based on all the extreme music I’ve enjoyed throughout my life,” Romeo says. “I hope that any fans of our musical family tree will enjoy the ride as much as we did.”
1. Desolate Fog
2. Chaos Masked As Order
3. The Hunger
4. Divine Abysmal End
5. Serpent Messiah
6. House Of Thieves
7. Giving Life To Tragedy
8. Chasing Divinity
9. When Death Comes Crawling
10. The Night Creeps Upon Me
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Chaos Masked As Order.