Ryan Siew
30/06/23
KHANATE
To Be Cruel (Formato Fisico)

30/06/23
DUSK (SAU)
Spectrums

30/06/23
THE HU
The Rumble of Thunder (Deluxe Edition)

30/06/23
SCHATTENMANN
Dia de Muertos

30/06/23
RAVEN
All Hell’s Breaking Loose

30/06/23
HELLWITCH
Annihilational Intercention

30/06/23
OFNUS
Time Held Me Grey And Dying

30/06/23
VIRGIN STEELE
The Passion of Dyonisus

30/06/23
CALICO JACK
Isla de la Muerte

30/06/23
NIGHT LEGION
Fight or Fall

30/06/23
DEEP PURPLE
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

01/07/23
RAMMSTEIN + GUESTS
STADIO EUGANEO - PADOVA

01/07/23
JETHRO TULL
BELVEDERE SAN LEUCIO - CASERTA

02/07/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES + GUESTS
PIAZZA CASTELLO - MAROSTICA (VI)

04/07/23
AIRBOURNE + ROYAL REPUBLIC
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

06/07/23
EUROPE
FERRARA SUMMER FEST - FERRARA

08/07/23
GUNS N’ ROSES
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

08/07/23
HEAVENFALL + MAINPAIN + UNSCARRED + WICKED ASYLUM + LIFEBREATH
COOP RINASCITA - ABBIATEGRASSO (MI)

09/07/23
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + GUESTS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

11/07/23
MASSACRE + NECROSY + PUTRIDITY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
POLARIS: è scomparso il chiitarrista Ryan Siew
29/06/2023 - 21:31 (49 letture)

03/02/2019
Live Report
ARCHITECTS + BEARTOOTH + POLARIS
ALCATRAZ (Mi) - 30/01/2019
 
