FIREWIND: i dettagli del nuovo disco dal vivo ''Still Raging''

I Firewind pubblicheranno in data 1° settembre 2023 un nuovo album dal vivo, Still Raging, tramite AFM Records.
Il disco - che celebra i vent'anni di attività della formazione greca - è stato registrato nel 2022 presso il Principal Club Theater di Salonicco; sarà disponibile nel formato Blu-ray+doppio CD, e presenterà la seguente tracklist:
CD1:
01 Welcome to the Empire (20th Anniversary Show)
03 Head Up High
04 Devour
05 Destination Forever
06 Orbitual Sunrise
07 World on Fire
08 Drum Solo
09 The Fire & the Fury
10 Ode to Leonidas
CD 2:
01 Overdrive
02 Mercenary Man
03 Lady of 1000 Sorrows
04 Break Away
05 Between Heaven and Hell
06 Rising Fire
07 Maniac
08 Hands of Time
09 Few Against Many
10 Falling to Pieces
Il singolo Orbitual Sunrise è già disponibile: