FIREWIND: i dettagli del nuovo disco dal vivo ''Still Raging''
01/07/2023 - 00:38 (25 letture)

18/06/2013
Intervista
FIREWIND
A tu per tu con Bob Katsionis
05/06/2013
Live Report
FIREWIND + ASGARD
Pegorock, Pegognana (MN), 01/06/2013
 
01/07/2023 - 00:38
FIREWIND: i dettagli del nuovo disco dal vivo ''Still Raging''
17/04/2023 - 10:56
FIREWIND: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album
25/02/2023 - 08:22
FIREWIND: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Destiny is Calling''
29/01/2023 - 22:45
FIREWIND: disponibile il live video di ''Ode to Leonidas''
30/12/2022 - 10:50
FIREWIND: guarda il live video di ''Head Up High''
09/11/2022 - 13:23
FIREWIND: confermato il nuovo disco nel 2023
28/12/2021 - 20:26
FIREWIND: online il live video di ''Devour''
31/10/2021 - 22:37
FIREWIND: presentano ''New Found Power''
15/01/2021 - 00:27
FIREWIND: guarda il video ufficiale di ’’Devour’’
30/04/2020 - 18:09
FIREWIND: ascolta il nuovo singolo ’’Welcome to the Empire’’
01/07/2023 - 00:31
LYBICA: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Resonance''
01/07/2023 - 00:07
AETERNUS: firmano con Agonia Records
30/06/2023 - 18:15
METALITE: i dettagli di ''Expedition One''
30/06/2023 - 18:01
TIMO TOLKKI`S STRATO: entra in formazione l'ex-Stratovarius John Vihervä
30/06/2023 - 17:22
KK`S PRIEST: in streaming il singolo ''One More Shot at Glory'' da ''The Sinner Rides Again''
30/06/2023 - 15:44
BLOODBOUND: online un video dall'ultimo album
30/06/2023 - 15:41
TARJA: disponibile un singolo dal suo nuovo live album
30/06/2023 - 15:32
ECLIPSE: ecco il video di ''Hearts Collide''
30/06/2023 - 12:23
SINHERESY: il nuovo ''Event Horizon'' esce ad agosto, ascolta ''Castaways''
30/06/2023 - 11:46
ASINHELL: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della nuova band di Michael Poulsen
 
