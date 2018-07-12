THE UNITY: annunciano il nuovo ''The Hellish Joyride''

|
I tedeschi The Unity hanno annunciato per il 25 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite SPV/Steamhammer, del loro nuovo album The Hellish Joyride.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 14 luglio, potete leggere la tracklist e vedere la copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. One World
02. Masterpiece
03. The Hellish Joyride
04. Only The Good Die Young
05. Saints And Sinners
06. Something Good
07. Always Two Ways To Play
08. Awakening
09. Golden Sun
10. Stay The Fool
11. Never Surrender
12. You‘re Not Forced To Stay