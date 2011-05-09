SERENITY: ascolta il nuovo sinolo ''Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall), brano degli austraici Serenity e loro nuovo singolo uscito in questi giorni per la Napalm Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band:
“We are overjoyed to finally return with our new single - a thunderous display of our existence. It’s just the beginning, offering a glimpse of what we are currently working on. We’ve poured our creative energy into crafting an immersive musical journey that transports you to another time and dimension leading to a renowned painter from the Late Middle Ages. We can’t wait to share this new era of Serenity with you. Get ready for a captivating experience filled with emotions, epic melodies, and bombastic sounds!”