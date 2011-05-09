     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/07/23
THE RAVEN AGE
Blood Omen

07/07/23
BLAZE BAYLEY
Damaged Strange Different and Live

07/07/23
KIKIMORA
For a Broken Dime

07/07/23
BLACKBRAID
Blackbraid II

07/07/23
WITHERING SCORN
Prophets of Demise

07/07/23
ETERNITY
Mundicide

07/07/23
FEN
Monuments Of Absence

07/07/23
FEUERSCHWANZ
Fegefeuer

07/07/23
WINTERAGE
Nekyia

07/07/23
NITA STRAUSS
The Call of the Void

CONCERTI

04/07/23
AIRBOURNE + ROYAL REPUBLIC
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

06/07/23
EUROPE
FERRARA SUMMER FEST - FERRARA

08/07/23
GUNS N’ ROSES
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

08/07/23
HEAVENFALL + MAINPAIN + UNSCARRED + WICKED ASYLUM + LIFEBREATH
COOP RINASCITA - ABBIATEGRASSO (MI)

09/07/23
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + GUESTS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

11/07/23
MASSACRE + NECROSY + PUTRIDITY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
SERENITY: ascolta il nuovo sinolo ''Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)''
03/07/2023 - 16:47 (70 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
70
80
90
ARTICOLI
13/05/2011
Live Report
DELAIN + SERENITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 09/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/07/2023 - 16:47
SERENITY: ascolta il nuovo sinolo ''Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)''
20/03/2023 - 19:43
SERENITY IN MURDER: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Matrix''
10/12/2022 - 22:02
SERENITY: guarda la clip di ''Spirit in the Flesh'' dalla raccolta ''Memoria''
23/11/2022 - 22:01
SERENITY: a dicembre in uscita la raccolta ''Memoria''
05/04/2022 - 00:31
SERENITY: ascolta l'inedita ''In the Name of Scotland''
26/03/2022 - 00:45
HILLTOPS ARE FOR DREAMERS: online ''Severe Serenity'' dal disco di debutto
16/12/2021 - 17:37
FALLEN SANCTUARY: nuova band con membri di Temperance e Serenity
24/04/2021 - 19:14
FROM SORROW TO SERENITY: online il video di ''Tell All''
28/02/2021 - 13:41
FROM SORROW TO SERENITY: presentano la clip di ''Red Mist''
02/02/2021 - 00:13
SERENITY IN MURDER: disponibile il nuovo singolo ‘‘Plead for Your Life’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/07/2023 - 00:05
GOTLAND: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Visurgis'' con Davide Cicalese dei Furor Gallico
04/07/2023 - 00:00
THE HALO EFFECT: ultimata la fase di missaggio del nuovo album
03/07/2023 - 20:48
LORNA SHORE: una data a Milano il prossimo novembre
03/07/2023 - 16:51
TILL THE DIRT: ecco la nuova band di Kelly Shaefer, ad agosto il debutto
03/07/2023 - 16:39
HALESTORM: in Italia il prossimo novembre con i Black Veil Brides
03/07/2023 - 16:34
TAKALAITON: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, a fine mese il loro nuovo album
03/07/2023 - 16:27
VENDETTA: ecco il lyric video della titletrack del nuovo album
03/07/2023 - 16:17
DEREK SHERINIAN/SIMON PHILLIPS: guarda il live video di ''Aurora Australis''
01/07/2023 - 10:27
THE UNITY: annunciano il nuovo ''The Hellish Joyride''
01/07/2023 - 10:24
HEIDEVOLK: pubblicano la clip di ''Drinking with the Gods (Valhalla)''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     