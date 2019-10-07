VELVET VIPER: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Nothing Compares to Metal''

|
I Velvet Viper pubblicheranno il prossimo 21 luglio 2023 il loro nuovo album Nothing Compares to Metal tramite l’etichetta Massacre Records.
La tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Nothing Compares to Metal
2. Invisible Danger
3. Urd Wardande Skula
4. Blood on the Moon
5. Speak Truth to Power
6. Sorcerer's Apprentice
7. Heroic Hearts
8. Rise from the Fallen
9. The 4th Part
10. New World Child
11. Es kommt die Zeit
Di seguito è disponibile per l’ascolto Nothing Compares to Metal, titletrack dell'ottava fatica in studio della band di Amburgo: