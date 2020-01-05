STITCHED UP HEART: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo da ''To the Wolves''

Gli statunitensi Stitched Up Heart
hanno annunciato un nuovo album, intitolato To the Wolves
, in uscita per Century Media Records
in data 1° settembre 2023.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina del disco, qui sotto trovate invece la tracklist:01. To the Wolves
02. Thunder
03. The Hunting
04. Possess Me
05. Immortal
06. Taste for Blood
07. Conquer and Divide
08. Dead Inside
09. The Architect
10. Part of Me
11. The EndPossess Me
è il nuovo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione ed è ascoltabile in basso, mentre a questo link
è disponibile la titletrack del disco.