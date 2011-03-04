     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/07/23
KIKIMORA
For a Broken Dime

07/07/23
BLACKBRAID
Blackbraid II

07/07/23
WITHERING SCORN
Prophets of Demise

07/07/23
FEN
Monuments Of Absence

07/07/23
WINTERAGE
Nekyia

07/07/23
FEUERSCHWANZ
Fegefeuer

07/07/23
BLAZE BAYLEY
Damaged Strange Different and Live

07/07/23
A LIFE DIVIDED
Down The Spiral Of A Soul

07/07/23
ALL FOR METAL
Legends

07/07/23
BLOODBOUND
Tales From The North

CONCERTI

08/07/23
GUNS N’ ROSES
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

08/07/23
HEAVENFALL + MAINPAIN + UNSCARRED + WICKED ASYLUM + LIFEBREATH
COOP RINASCITA - ABBIATEGRASSO (MI)

09/07/23
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + GUESTS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

11/07/23
MASSACRE + NECROSY + PUTRIDITY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)
CARNIFEX: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Necromanteum'', guarda il video della titletrack
07/07/2023 - 07:45 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
60
60
76
ARTICOLI
13/08/2018
Live Report
WE ARE DEATHCORE 2018 – DAY 2: CARNIFEX + A NIGHT IN TEXAS + DROWN IN SULPHUR + GUEST
Circolo Svolta, Rozzano (MI) - 06/08/2018
07/03/2011
Live Report
DYING FETUS + KEEP OF KALESSIN + CARNIFEX + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE ed altri
Blackout, Roma, 04/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/07/2023 - 07:45
CARNIFEX: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Necromanteum'', guarda il video della titletrack
14/07/2022 - 10:54
CARNIFEX: online il video della nuova versione di ''Lie To My Face''
22/01/2022 - 11:19
CARNIFEX: annullata la data italiana coi Chelsea Grin
03/09/2021 - 11:22
CARNIFEX: online il singolo ''Cold Dead Summer'' dal nuovo album
15/08/2021 - 00:00
CARNIFEX: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Slit Wrist Savior (Graveside Edition)’’
25/07/2021 - 18:02
CARNIFEX: in arrivo a settembre l'album ''Graveside Confessions'', ecco la titletrack
18/06/2021 - 10:52
CARNIFEX: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Pray for Peace''
14/05/2021 - 08:33
CARNIFEX: online il nuovo singolo ''Seven Souls''
29/05/2020 - 11:04
CARNIFEX: online la nuova ''Cursed''
23/03/2020 - 11:37
ITALICUS CARNIFEX: il lyric video di ''Incide Your Mind'' dal debutto in arrivo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/07/2023 - 11:29
LORD OF THE LOST: la clip di ''Reset the Preset'' con Andy LaPlegua
07/07/2023 - 08:06
ALL FOR METAL: ascolta il brano ''Hear the Drum''
07/07/2023 - 08:00
AETHERIAN: ecco un singolo dal nuovo album
07/07/2023 - 07:55
INGESTED: ecco il video di ''You'll Never Learn''
07/07/2023 - 07:41
HIEMS: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Stranger in a Wasteland''
07/07/2023 - 07:38
HALOCRAFT: disponibile in streaming il nuovo EP ''Duality''
07/07/2023 - 07:35
CARNATION: guarda il video di ''Maruta'' dal nuovo album
07/07/2023 - 00:28
HAWKWIND: a settembre un'edizione celebrativa del cinquantennale di ''Space RItual''
07/07/2023 - 00:23
JOURNEY: deceduto il membro fondatore George Tickner
07/07/2023 - 00:23
BLACK STONE CHERRY: ascolta la titletrack di ''Screamin' at the Sky''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     