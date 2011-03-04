CARNIFEX: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Necromanteum'', guarda il video della titletrack

|
Il gruppo deathcore Carnifex ha diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast Records, il player per poter vedere il videoclip realizzato per Necromanteum.
Si tratta della titletrack del nuovo album in pubblicazione il 6 ottobre 2023.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Torn In Two
2. Death's Forgotten Children
3. Necromanteum
4. Crowned In Everblack
5. The Pathless Forest
6. How The Knife Gets Twisted
7. Architect Of Misanthropy
8. Infinite Night Terror
9. Bleed More
10. Heaven And Hell All At Once