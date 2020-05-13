ASKING ALEXANDRIA: i dettagli completi di ''Where Do We Go From Here?''

|
Gli Asking Alexandria hanno finalmente rivelato i dettagli del loro ottavo album in studio: Where Do We Go From Here? uscirà per Better Noise Music il 25 agosto 2023.
Il missaggio è stato curato da Matt Good, mentre il mastering da Howie Weinberg e Will Borza.
Ecco le undici tracce che comporranno la nuova uscita:
01. Bad Blood
02. Things Could Be Different
03. Let Go
04. Psycho
05. Dark Void
06. Nothing Left
07. Feel
08. Let the Dead Take Me
09. Kill It with Fire
10. Holding On to Something More
11. Where Do We Go From Here?