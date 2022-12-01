     
 
10/07/23
DEAD AND RIPPING
Blackened Cerebral Rifts

14/07/23
VOYAGER
Fearless In Love

14/07/23
CALLIGRAM
Position | Momentum

14/07/23
CATHALEPSY
Blood and Steel

14/07/23
EDGE OF PARADISE
Hologram

14/07/23
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
Vidékek vannak idebenn

14/07/23
SCREAM MAKER
Land of Fire

14/07/23
EVILE
The Unknown

14/07/23
HOUSTON
Relaunch III

14/07/23
VENDETTA
Black as Coal

CONCERTI

11/07/23
MASSACRE + NECROSY + PUTRIDITY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MURGANTIA MEDIOEVALE - MORCONE (BN)

09/08/23
DROPKICK MURPHYS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA
ORBIT CULTURE: ascolta ''From the Inside'' dal nuovo album ''Descent''
09/07/2023 - 13:20 (51 letture)

ARTICOLI
04/12/2022
Live Report
IN FLAMES + AT THE GATES + IMMINENCE + ORBIT CULTURE
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 01/12/2022
 
