ORBIT CULTURE: ascolta ''From the Inside'' dal nuovo album ''Descent''

Gli svedesi Orbit Culture pubblicheranno il 18 agosto 2023 il loro prossimo disco in stduio, Descent, tramite l’etichetta Seek & Strike Records.
A sinistra trovate la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Descending
2. Black Mountain
3. Sorrower
4. From the Inside
5. Vultures of North
6. Alienated
7. The Aisle of Fire
8. Undercity
9. Descent
10. Through Time
La band scandinava ha diffuso un nuovo singolo tratto dall'uscita, From the Inside, che potete ascoltare qui sotto: