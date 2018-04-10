     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Respawned in Heavy Metal - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/07/23
EDGE OF PARADISE
Hologram

14/07/23
END REIGN
The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay

14/07/23
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
Vidékek vannak idebenn

14/07/23
CATHALEPSY
Blood and Steel

14/07/23
VOYAGER
Fearless In Love

14/07/23
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
Vidékek vannak idebenn

14/07/23
EVILE
The Unknown

14/07/23
HOUSTON
Relaunch III

14/07/23
VENDETTA
Black as Coal

14/07/23
CALLIGRAM
Position | Momentum

CONCERTI

11/07/23
MASSACRE + NECROSY + PUTRIDITY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MURGANTIA MEDIOEVALE - MORCONE (BN)

09/08/23
DROPKICK MURPHYS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA
BLUTGOTT: i dettagli di ''Respawned in Heavy Metal''
10/07/2023 - 17:50 (48 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/07/2023 - 17:50
BLUTGOTT: i dettagli di ''Respawned in Heavy Metal''
10/04/2018 - 15:40
DEBAUCHERY`S BALGEROTH: guarda il video di ''Blutgott Blitzkrieg''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/07/2023 - 00:28
HELMET: a novembre esce il nuovo album ''Left''
11/07/2023 - 00:22
UPON STONE: firmano con Century Media Records e pubblicano ''Onyx Through the Heart''
11/07/2023 - 00:16
THE GHOST INSIDE: ascolta l'inedita ''Earn It''
10/07/2023 - 18:27
THE CIRCLE: in arrivo ad agosto il nuovo album ''Of Awakening''
10/07/2023 - 18:23
TONY MITCHELL: ascolta ''Top of the World''
10/07/2023 - 18:06
IOTUNN: ecco ''Mistland'' dal prossimo album
10/07/2023 - 00:50
BLINDSTONE: ''Drums of War'' è il nuovo sinbgolo da ''Scars to Remember''
10/07/2023 - 00:41
MEGAHERZ: ascolta la nuova ''Engelsgesicht''
10/07/2023 - 00:32
FEUERSCHWANZ: il video di ''SGFRD Dragonslayer''
09/07/2023 - 18:46
YAWNING BALCH: tutto il debutto ''Volume One'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     