BLUTGOTT: i dettagli di ''Respawned in Heavy Metal''

I tedeschi Blutgott hanno annunciato per il 21 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro nuovo album Respawned in Heavy Metal.
L'album si compone di un triplo CD. Il primo prevede la collaborazione di Blood God, il secondo dei Debauchery mentre il terzo dei Balgeroth.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Slaughter the Devil (Blood God Version).
Tracklist CD1 - Blutgott w. Blood God - Respawned In Heavy Metal:
01. Beasts Of Balgeroth
02. Beyond The Eternity Gate
03. Slaughter The Devil
04. Bloodcrushing Heavy Metal
05. Respawned In Heavy Metal
06. Slaughtercult Of Carnagers
07. Overlord Of The Black Ark
08. Starchild In The Godspire
09. Enemy Of Mankind
10. Dreadnought Demon Engine
11. Mighty Bone Halls
Tracklist CD2 - Blutgott w. Debauchery - Enemy Of Mankind:
Tracklist CD3 - Blutgott w. Balgeroth - Der Blutgott nagelt dich ans Kreuz:
