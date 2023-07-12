     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/07/23
EDGE OF PARADISE
Hologram

14/07/23
END REIGN
The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay

14/07/23
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
Vidékek vannak idebenn

14/07/23
VOYAGER
Fearless In Love

14/07/23
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
Vidékek vannak idebenn

14/07/23
EVILE
The Unknown

14/07/23
HOUSTON
Relaunch III

14/07/23
CALLIGRAM
Position | Momentum

14/07/23
VENDETTA
Black as Coal

14/07/23
CATHALEPSY
Blood and Steel

CONCERTI

13/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

14/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

15/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

16/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

16/07/23
VALLORCH + TOL MORWEN + NORSEMEN
TRATTORIA DA GUIDO - FIORANO MODENESE (MO)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)
ROBSE: firma con Reaper Entertainment per il proprio album solista
12/07/2023 - 14:19 (59 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/07/2023 - 14:19
ROBSE: firma con Reaper Entertainment per il proprio album solista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/07/2023 - 07:45
SVALBARD: ad ottobre il nuovo ''The Weight Of The Mask'', online il video di ''Faking It''
13/07/2023 - 07:42
NEAL MORSE: guarda il video di ''Heaven In Charge Of Hell''
13/07/2023 - 07:37
ELLENDE: in Italia per tre concerti
13/07/2023 - 07:32
TESSERACT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''War Of Being'', una data in Italia
13/07/2023 - 00:29
FILTER: i dettagli completi di ''The Algorithm'' e il singolo ''Obliteration''
13/07/2023 - 00:15
KAMELOT: disponibile la clip di ''Eventide''
13/07/2023 - 00:00
TEMIC: nuova band con l’ex-Haken Diego Tejeida e Eric Gillette
12/07/2023 - 21:23
PLAGUEMACE: firmano con Napalm Records
12/07/2023 - 21:19
SAVAGED: online la clip di ''Running for Your Love (Tonight)''
12/07/2023 - 21:09
APOSTOLICA: prevista per settembre l'uscita del secondo album
 
