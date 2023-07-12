ROBSE: firma con Reaper Entertainment per il proprio album solista

|
L'ex-cantante degli Equilibrium Robert ''Robse'' Dahn è appena entrato nel roster della Reaper Entertainment per la pubblicazione futura del suo primo album solista, la cui uscita dovrebbe essere prevista per la primavera del 2024.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di Robse...:
"Everything to the beginning! With my band ROBSE, everything is about friendship - not only in the choice of my fellow musicians, but also in the record deal. So I didn't have to think about it for a second and knew that for this new start only the collaboration with my longtime friend Flori would come into question. I am happy that we are also going this way together and that I can count him to the ROBSE family. Let's revive the spirit of old days with bombast, fun and hard guitar riffs!"
... e quelle dell'etichetta:
"When Robse and I met on the Erdentempel campaign about 10 years ago, the chemistry between us was instant. After we were done working, we sat in camping chairs until the wee hours of the morning, drank beer from his trunk, and had completely pointless conversations... it turned into a real friendship over the years. When Robse called me and told me about a solo album, I didn't have to think long. I am very happy that he is now part of the Reaper family.