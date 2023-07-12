PLAGUEMACE: firmano con Napalm Records

|
I death metaller danesi Plaguemace hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records.
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori annunci nei riguardi del disco di esordio della band.
Di seguito ecco le dichiarazioni della band danese:
“We are super stoked to sign with Napalm Records. They wholeheartedly understand the vision for our debut album and we are beyond excited to share it with everyone. We have an amazing gut feeling about this partnership and we are certain that we have found the perfect label for us.”