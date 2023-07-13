EUNOMIA: presentano ''The Story Goes On'' dal prossimo album

|
I power metaller norvegesi Eunomia hanno annunciato per il 15 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite ROCKSHOTS Records, del loro nuovo album The Chronicles of Eunomia Part 2.
In basso potete ascoltare il singolo The Story Goes On.
Tracklist:
01. The Search [w. Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force), Arnaud Ménard (Alkemyst), Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)]
02. Glorious [w. Artemij Ryabovol, Ronny Castillo]
03. A New Dawn
04. Battle of the Overlook [w. Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)]
05. Another Dimension
06. My King [w. Matt Krais (ShadowStrike), Fredrik Enochson]
07. Clash of Steel
08. Carry On
09. Riding Towards The Sunset [w. Ty Christian (Lords of The Trident)]
10. Raise Our Banners [w. Mikael Dahl (Crystal Eyes), Ty Christian (Lords of The Trident)]
11. My Heart [w. Olaf Hayer (Luca Turilli’s band, Dionysus, Anders Sköld (Veonity)]
12. The Story Goes On [w. Ivan Giannini (Derdian/Vision Divine), Arnaud Ménard (Alkemyst), Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)]