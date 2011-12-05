BIOHAZARD: addio al batterista e membro fondatore Anthony Meo

|
Billy Graziadei, chitarrista e cantante dei Biohazard, ha annunciato la scomparsa di Anthony Meo, membro fondatore del gruppo, venuto a mancare in seguito a una battaglia con un tumore.
Il batterista aveva costituito la formazione originale insieme a Evan Seinfeld e Bobby Hambel e, a detta dello stesso Graziadei, aveva introdotto questi nella line-up poco dopo la sua costituzione:
“This is Anthony Meo. With out him, there would be no Biohazard. He was our first drummer and brought us all together. Our lives would had probably continued on the same destructive path or who knows had Meo not introduced Bobby and Evan (who I already knew from someone else). We had some crazy times together! Thank you Meo! Keep him in your prayers!”
Prima dell'ingresso di Danny Schuler, Meo aveva suonat sulla prima demo del gruppo, militando nella band tra 1987 e 1988.
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a famigliari e amici del musicista.