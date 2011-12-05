     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band alla sua fondazione
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/07/23
PURTENANCE
The Rot Within Us

21/07/23
GRETA VAN FLEET
Starcatcher

21/07/23
MYSTFALL
Celestial Vision

21/07/23
OXBOW
Love`s Holiday

21/07/23
INHUMAN CONDITION
Panic Prayer

21/07/23
VOIVOD
Morgöth Tales

21/07/23
THE ZENITH PASSAGE
Datalysium

21/07/23
DISIMPERIUM
Grand Insurgence Upon Despotic Altars

21/07/23
BLUTGOTT
Respawned in Heavy Metal

21/07/23
CADAVER
The Age of the Offended

CONCERTI

15/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

16/07/23
ROCK INN SOMMA
VIA PROCESSIONE - SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

16/07/23
VALLORCH + TOL MORWEN + NORSEMEN
TRATTORIA DA GUIDO - FIORANO MODENESE (MO)

17/07/23
IGGY POP
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
BIOHAZARD: addio al batterista e membro fondatore Anthony Meo
15/07/2023 - 10:21 (110 letture)

fasanez
Sabato 15 Luglio 2023, 12.59.37
2
rip
d.r.i.
Sabato 15 Luglio 2023, 12.41.48
1
R.i.p.
RECENSIONI
70
75
77
85
92
82
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/07/2023 - 10:21
BIOHAZARD: addio al batterista e membro fondatore Anthony Meo
12/10/2022 - 10:08
BIOHAZARD: annunciata la reunion con i membri originali
12/02/2016 - 18:48
BIOHAZARD: annullato il tour europeo
26/01/2016 - 14:01
BIOHAZARD: annunciati tre concerti a maggio
07/12/2014 - 09:46
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Biohazard ed Ill Nino
06/06/2014 - 11:35
BIOHAZARD: la band ha firmato un contratto mondiale
07/12/2013 - 10:49
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Biohazard e Ahab
28/03/2012 - 00:22
BIOHAZARD: pubblicato online il video ufficiale di 'Vengeance Is Mine'
08/01/2012 - 13:44
BIOHAZARD: il lyric video di 'Reborn'
05/12/2011 - 23:54
BIOHAZARD: primo video dallo studio disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/07/2023 - 10:12
BRUJERIA: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo ''Esto Es Brujeria''
15/07/2023 - 00:59
SCREAM MAKER: la clip di ''Everybody Needs Illusions'' dal nuovo album ''Land of Fire''
15/07/2023 - 00:47
DES ROCS: il video di ''Nowhere Kid''
15/07/2023 - 00:38
ICON OF SIN (BRA): ascolta il singolo ''Night Force'' dal nuovo ‘‘Legends’’
14/07/2023 - 15:56
SOEN: ascolta la titletrack di ‘‘Memorial’’
14/07/2023 - 15:44
ROBLEDO: guarda la clip di ''My Own Hope'' dal secondo album
14/07/2023 - 13:04
THE HELLFREAKS: ecco la clip ufficiale di ''Rootless Soul Riot''
14/07/2023 - 12:51
THE NEAL MORSE BAND: ascolta ‘‘Beyond the Years’’ dal nuovo live album
14/07/2023 - 12:07
IRON ALLIES: il video di ''Fear No Evil'' dal disco d'esordio
14/07/2023 - 10:42
EUNOMIA: presentano ''The Story Goes On'' dal prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     