GOAD: ad ottobre esce il nuovo album ''Titania''

La formazione prog rock dei GOAD pubblicherà il 20 ottobre 2023 un nuovo disco in studio, intitolato Titania, per My Kingdom Music.
La copertina, curata da Hans Trasid, è visibile a sinistra; l'album è stato prodotto da Max Cirone.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist:
1. Upon a Little Hill
2. Let Fly to the Sun
3. You Say You Love
4. To One Who Has
5. Who Sent Me Some Roses
6. One Night Like Another
7. Sea Bird
8. To You, I Can’t Speak or Think
9. Beauty Is Truth: Fair Attitude
- Away Away
- Generation Waste
- Waking Dream
- Taking Breath
- Fill for Me
L'ultima traccia, Beauty Is Truth, è divisa in sei parti che su CD saranno considerate sei tracce differenti.
Chi si procurerà la nuova fatica in studio della band toscana nel formato LP in vinile potrà ascoltare due tracce bonus:
In the Sea of Your Love (Bonus)
Be Happy (Bonus)
Chi invece acquisterà il già menzionato formato CD, comprerà insieme all'album un secondo disco contenente i seguenti pezzi, registrati dal vivo a Genova (2006) e Firenze (2022):
1. I’ll Celebrate You
2. Yet Another Battlefield
3. It’s Always the Same Thing
4. Brain Cobweb
5. Dreamland
6. Dark Virgin
7. As Nothing Had Changed
8. The Haunted Palace
9. Genius of Europe
10. Empty Box
11. Heavy Wings
12. My Last War
