IRON SAVIOR: Piet Sielck è affetto da un tumore

Attraverso un post apparso sul profilo Facebook, il chitarrista e cantante della formazione power metal Iron Savior Piet Sielck
ha annunciato di aver iniziato un percorso di chemioterapia a seguito di una diagnosi di un tumore. They say lightning never strikes twice… but sometimes it does. After Jan was diagnosed with cancer now it’s my turn. Fortunately it was detected at a stage where cure is possible. Therefore I have to start immediate medical treatment in order to heal as soon as possible. I have a top notch medical team and a great network of support, I am in quite good shape, I have no other diseases and also have the psychic power and strength of will to go successfully through this rough ride. First step will be a chemo therapy followed by surgery after some time of recovery.
Since I need to concentrate 100% on my healing process, we canceled all remaining shows for 2023. I am sure you all will understand, that I need all my energy for myself for a while. I will continue my activities on social media and also will promote the new album FIRESTAR as best as possible. I have asked AFM to keep the release schedule 6th of October.
Healing is the ultimate aim and I have already started the process.
Piet \m/
La band pubblicherà comunque il nuovo album Firestar
(qui i dettagli
) l'8 ottobre tramite AFM Records
.