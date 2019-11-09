     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/07/23
MIZMOR
Prosaic

21/07/23
LATER SONS
Rise Up

21/07/23
MYSTFALL
Celestial Vision

21/07/23
FATAL VISION
Twice

21/07/23
INHUMAN CONDITION
Panic Prayer

21/07/23
THE ZENITH PASSAGE
Datalysium

21/07/23
OXBOW
Love`s Holiday

21/07/23
DISIMPERIUM
Grand Insurgence Upon Despotic Altars

21/07/23
VOIVOD
Morgöth Tales

21/07/23
CADAVER
The Age of the Offended

CONCERTI

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MURGANTIA MEDIOEVALE - MORCONE (BN)

09/08/23
DROPKICK MURPHYS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

12/08/23
AGGLUTINATION
SCUOLE MEDIE - CHIAROMONTE (PZ)

13/08/23
BEARTOOTH + GUESTS
FESTA RADIO ONDA D’URTO - BRESCIA
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: ascolta il nuovo singolo celebrativo ''Mates Together''
20/07/2023 - 00:15 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/07/2023 - 00:15
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: ascolta il nuovo singolo celebrativo ''Mates Together''
18/12/2021 - 17:13
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: presentano il singolo ''Ring the Bells''
02/12/2021 - 16:24
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: il lyric video di ''Carol Of Bellows''
14/11/2021 - 18:01
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: previsto a dicembre un album natalizio
01/12/2020 - 18:18
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: ascolta ''Deck and Hull'' dal nuovo EP
10/11/2020 - 19:16
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: a dicembre il nuovo EP ''Drawn and Quartered''
01/04/2020 - 19:37
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: guarda il video di ''No Metal, No Pay''
29/01/2020 - 15:31
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: disponibile un brano dal nuovo album
06/12/2019 - 09:32
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: ecco il secondo singolo
09/11/2019 - 12:31
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/07/2023 - 00:40
VOLTURIAN: il video ufficiale di ''Bury Me''
20/07/2023 - 00:27
SCAR SYMMETRY: la clip di ''Xenotaph'' dall'ultimo disco
19/07/2023 - 21:55
WEREWOLVES: i dettagli del nuovo album
19/07/2023 - 21:51
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO: ecco la clip di ''To the Wall''
19/07/2023 - 12:18
MELANCOLIA: ascolta la titletrack del disco d'esordio ''HissThroughRottenTeeth''
19/07/2023 - 12:02
THE MYSTICAL HOT CHOCOLATE ENDEAVORS: ‘‘How Much Longer?’’ è il secondo singolo dal nuovo disco
19/07/2023 - 11:47
IN THIS MOMENT: i dettagli completi del nuovo album ''Godmode''
19/07/2023 - 10:21
ALICE COOPER: ascolta la nuova ''White Line Frankenstein''
19/07/2023 - 10:15
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN: online un brano dal nuovo ''Closure''
19/07/2023 - 09:48
SKALMOLD: rendono disponibile la nuova ''Verðandi''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     