YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: ascolta il nuovo singolo celebrativo ''Mates Together''

La formazione svedese Ye Banished Privateers, fondata nel 2008, festeggia quest'anno i quindici anni di attività.
Per celebrare il traguardo, il gruppo scandinavo ha diffuso il singolo Mates Together, che potete ascoltare in calce alla notizia.
Ecco come la band ha commentato la pubblicazione:
“It has been fifteen years since our band was founded after a drunken night at a pirate-themed floating bar in the middle of our hometown, Umeå. The past decade and a half has been one hell of a ride. To commemorate this anniversary, we wanted to write a song not just for us, but for the pirate community as a whole, and for all of our fans who have supported us throughout this journey.
[...] ‘Mates Together’ is a song about how life sometimes hits you hard in the back of your head, but if you roll with the punches and sail with the wind, you can discover treasures of undying friendship and bonds that can withstand the hardest storms.”