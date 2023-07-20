CELESTIAL SANCTUARY: disponibile un brano dal prossimo disco

|
Attraverso il player posto in fondo alla notizia è possibile ascoltare The Lurid Glow of a Dead, Burning Body, brano dei death metaller inglesi Celestial Sanctuary presente sul loro prossimo disco Insatiable Thirst For Torment, in uscita il 25 agosto per la Church Road Records.
Tracklist:
01. Trapped Within The Rank Membrane
02. Glutted With Chunder
03. Swivel Eyed and Gurning in the Shadows
04. Meandering Stream of Foul Fluid
05. Biomineralization (Cell Death)
06. The Lurid Glow of a Dead, Burning Body
07. Unquenchable Thirst...
08. Gutted with a Blunt Blade