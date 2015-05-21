CAPRA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Errors''

|
La formazione hardcore Capra
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Errors
in pubblicazione il 6 ottobre tramite la Metal Blade records
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito il comunicato, la tracklist e il videoclip di Tied Up
. Capra made a name for themselves with the adrenaline jolt that is In Transmission, and now return with their riveting sophomore effort Errors. Maintaining all the elements that made their 2021 debut so compelling--raucous energy, frantic riffs, the from-the-gut lyrics and soul-searing delivery of vocalist Crow Lotus-they've stepped things up, with stronger songwriting and a determination reach the next level. "We wanted to create something authentic, something real and honest. Nothing more and nothing less," says Lotus. Adds guitarist Tyler Harper, "I knew that I wanted it to pick up where the first album left off, but that it needed to have an entirely new attitude. If you listen to the last song from In Transmission into the first song on Errors, it's a continuation. From there the album steers off into a direction that still feels similar, but is new."
Tracking in Estuary Recording Studios in Austin, Texas, with Andrew Hernandez, the record was mixed by Taylor Young and mastered by Brad Boatright, the latter two having worked on In Transmission. For collaborations, Capra recruited Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Kucsulain-Puopolo to add her inimitable tones to "Human Commodity," while their friend Dustin Coffman from Glassing added backing vocals to a handful of tracks. Producer Hernandez also added some piano to "Nora," which closes out the album in a very different manner than anything they've previously explored. In a complete juxtaposition to the tracks that precede it, "Nora" is atmospheric and lithe, delicate and haunting. "I've always wanted to show a prettier/lighter side to this band where it's not always aggressive," says Harper. "Life is a rollercoaster and sometimes you need to throw some pretty piano into it." Since Capra's inception, Harper has always envisaged each album being a continuation of the last, and then breaking it off into its own journey, seeing "Nora" as "a fun way to start album three!"1. CHSF
2. Tied Up
3. Silana
4. Trauma Bond
5. Loser
6. Kingslayer
7. Human Commodity
8. Transplant
9. Obligatory Existence
10. Nora (Last Call)
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia per tre concerti/a>.