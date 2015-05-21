     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/07/23
THE ZENITH PASSAGE
Datalysium

21/07/23
CADAVER
The Age of the Offended

21/07/23
MYSTFALL
Celestial Vision

21/07/23
FATAL VISION
Twice

21/07/23
MIZMOR
Prosaic

21/07/23
INHUMAN CONDITION
Panic Prayer

21/07/23
OXBOW
Love`s Holiday

21/07/23
DISIMPERIUM
Grand Insurgence Upon Despotic Altars

21/07/23
VOIVOD
Morgöth Tales

21/07/23
LATER SONS
Rise Up

CONCERTI

22/07/23
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MURGANTIA MEDIOEVALE - MORCONE (BN)

09/08/23
DROPKICK MURPHYS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

12/08/23
AGGLUTINATION
SCUOLE MEDIE - CHIAROMONTE (PZ)

13/08/23
BEARTOOTH + GUESTS
FESTA RADIO ONDA D’URTO - BRESCIA
CAPRA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Errors''
21/07/2023 - 08:20 (38 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/07/2023 - 08:20
CAPRA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Errors''
27/04/2023 - 13:44
CAPRA: tre concerti in Italia
24/04/2021 - 13:56
CAPRA: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Medusa'' dal debutto ''In Transmission''
05/02/2021 - 00:19
CAPRA: firmano con Blacklight Media, ecco il primo singolo da ‘‘In Transmission’’
21/05/2015 - 11:12
NEROCAPRA: il prossimo fine settimana a Torino
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/07/2023 - 09:34
WARMEN: disponibile la clip di ''Hell on Four Wheels''
21/07/2023 - 09:24
STEVE HACKETT: i dettagli di ''Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights, Live in Brighton''
21/07/2023 - 09:20
DRAGONHEART: ecco un brano dal prossimo disco
21/07/2023 - 09:14
DEATH DEALER UNION: previsto a settembre il disco di esordio
21/07/2023 - 09:06
APOSTOLICA: guarda il video di ''Rasputin''
21/07/2023 - 08:53
SARAYASIGN: annunciato il nuovo album ''The Lion's Road''
21/07/2023 - 08:55
FINSTERFORST: annunciano il nuovo EP ''Jenseits'', ascolta un brano
21/07/2023 - 08:43
KNIFE: presentano ''Night Vision'' dal nuovo album
21/07/2023 - 08:46
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN: una data a Modena
21/07/2023 - 08:39
OBLIVION PROTOCOL: diffuso il lyric video di ''The Fall (Part 1)''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     