STEVE HACKETT: i dettagli di ''Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights, Live in Brighton''
21/07/2023 - 09:24 (102 letture)

Danimanzo
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023, 13.28.13
3
Un Artista musicale come Steve Hackett è da ammirare, venerare e bisogna tenerselo stretto in questi tempi bui per la musica tutta. L\'ho visto due volte dal vivo e ha garantito uno spettacolo certosino e ammirevole. Sicuramente è molto, forse troppo prolifico sul fronte delle uscite discografiche, ma la qualità è sempre altissima.
Transcendence
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023, 11.40.25
2
@ Rob Fleming: Le differenze stanno nei dettagli. Hackett si tiene infinitamente meglio a livello psico-fisico, non ha chiesto soldi ad altri per effettuare interventi chirurgici e ha una presenza scenica presentabile. Il problema è che fino al 2012 presentava solo materiale inedito come Peter Gabriel, poi arrivarono rumori di reunion smentiti, l\'interesse per i suoi dischi solisti è scemato sempre di più, ed ecco il motivo del Genesis Revisited. Di positivo c\'è che i suoi concerti Genesis Revisited non costano uno sproposito come quelli degli altri membri durante la reunion, però, per quanto io non ci perda la testa con la discografia dei Genesis, neanche io ho partecipato a nessuno dei concerti che ha tenuto a Roma fino ad oggi.
Rob Fleming
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023, 11.25.38
1
A me Steve Hackett piace, i \"suoi\" Genesis sono i \"miei\" Genesis e ho anche un paio di album solisti con INEDITI affatto male. Però secondo me bisogna essere onesti sino in fondo e pur con gli ovvi, banali distinguo sotto ogni profilo - sia umano che musicale - quale è la differenza tra lui e un Paul Di Anno? Anche questo ennesimo live ne è la conferma. Lo andrei a vedere in concerto? Subito. Comprerei uno di questi mille live con pezzi/album interi dei Genesis? No
ARTICOLI
04/05/2019
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Europauditorium, Bologna, 30/04/2019
14/07/2018
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Anfiteatro del Vittoriale, Gardone Riviera (BS), 08/07/2018
25/03/2017
Intervista
STEVE HACKETT
Viaggi, spiritualità e aurore boreali.
27/05/2014
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Auditorium Conciliazione, Roma, 22/05/2014
17/05/2011
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Teatro Tendastrisce, Roma, 13/05/2011
27/05/2010
Intervista
STEVE HACKETT
From Genesis to Istanbul
 
