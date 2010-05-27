|
06/08/23
STEVE HACKETT: i dettagli di ''Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights, Live in Brighton''
21/07/2023 - 09:24 (102 letture)
Il musicista britannico Steve Hackett ha annunciato per il 15 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Records, del suo nuovo Live Album Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton.
Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album 'Foxtrot'. Played in full, this album features fan favourites including 'Watcher Of The Skies' and 'Supper's Ready'. The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including 'The Devil's Cathedral' from his latest studio album 'Surrender of Silence', and the powerful 'Ace of Wands'.
Come singolo è stato scelto il brano Watcher of the Skies (Live in Brighton 2022).
Tracklist:
01. Intro / Ace of Wands
02. The Devil’s Cathedral
03. Spectral Mornings
04. Every Day
05. A Tower Struck Down
06. Basic Instincts
07. Camino Royale
08. Shadow of the Hierophant
09. Watcher of the Skies
10. Time Table
11. Get ‘Em Out by Friday
12. Can Utility and the Coastliners
13. Horizons
14. Supper’s Ready
15. Firth of Fifth
16. Los Endos
3
Un Artista musicale come Steve Hackett è da ammirare, venerare e bisogna tenerselo stretto in questi tempi bui per la musica tutta. L\'ho visto due volte dal vivo e ha garantito uno spettacolo certosino e ammirevole. Sicuramente è molto, forse troppo prolifico sul fronte delle uscite discografiche, ma la qualità è sempre altissima.
2
@ Rob Fleming: Le differenze stanno nei dettagli. Hackett si tiene infinitamente meglio a livello psico-fisico, non ha chiesto soldi ad altri per effettuare interventi chirurgici e ha una presenza scenica presentabile. Il problema è che fino al 2012 presentava solo materiale inedito come Peter Gabriel, poi arrivarono rumori di reunion smentiti, l\'interesse per i suoi dischi solisti è scemato sempre di più, ed ecco il motivo del Genesis Revisited. Di positivo c\'è che i suoi concerti Genesis Revisited non costano uno sproposito come quelli degli altri membri durante la reunion, però, per quanto io non ci perda la testa con la discografia dei Genesis, neanche io ho partecipato a nessuno dei concerti che ha tenuto a Roma fino ad oggi.
1
A me Steve Hackett piace, i \"suoi\" Genesis sono i \"miei\" Genesis e ho anche un paio di album solisti con INEDITI affatto male. Però secondo me bisogna essere onesti sino in fondo e pur con gli ovvi, banali distinguo sotto ogni profilo - sia umano che musicale - quale è la differenza tra lui e un Paul Di Anno? Anche questo ennesimo live ne è la conferma. Lo andrei a vedere in concerto? Subito. Comprerei uno di questi mille live con pezzi/album interi dei Genesis? No
