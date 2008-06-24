MARK TREMONTI: annuncia l'album natalizio ''Christmas Classics New & Old''

|
Mark Tremonti, chitarrista e fondatore di Alter Bridge, Tremonti e Creed, ha annunciato un nuovo album solista di cover, intitolato Christmas Classics New & Old. Annunciato a cinque mesi dalle festività natalizie, arriverà nei negozi in data 27 ottobre 2023.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Carey Deadman, che insieme al chitarrista ha curato anche gli arrangiamenti della pubblicazione, mentre Mike Smith, direttore d'orchestra che lavorò con Frank Sinatra e contribuì al precedente disco solista Tremonti Sings Sinatra, tornerà per questa nuova uscita.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
02. Jingle Bells
03. The Christmas Song
04. Christmas Morning*
05. The First Noel
06. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
07. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
08. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
09. O Holy Night
10. This Christmas
Il pezzo Christmas Morning, evidenziato da asterisco (*), è un inedito composto da Mark Tremonti.
Qui sotto è riportato un breve teaser dell'uscita: