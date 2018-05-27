WAYFARER: ecco ''False Constellation'' da ''American Gothic''

|
Attraverso il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di False Constellation, brano degli americani Wayfarer tratto dal loro prossimo disco American Gothic, la cui uscita è prevista per il 27 ottobre su Century Media Records.
Tracklist:
01. The Thousand Tombs Of Western Promise
02. The Cattle Thief
03. Reaper On The Oilfields
04. To Enter My House Justified
05. A High Plains Eulogy
06. 1934
07. Black Plumes Over God’s Country
08. False Constellation
09. Night Shift (Siouxsie and the Banshees Cover)