     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
American Gothic - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/08/23
EDWARD REEKERS
The Liberty Project

04/08/23
1914
Eschatology of War (Reissue)

04/08/23
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN
Closure

04/08/23
RIAN
Wings

04/08/23
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Legends

04/08/23
REPENTANCE
The Process of Human Demise

09/08/23
HUMANITY`S LAST BREATH
Ashen

11/08/23
MEGAHERZ
In Teufels Namen

11/08/23
STREETLIGHT
Ignition

11/08/23
BLINDSTONE
Scars to Remember

CONCERTI

30/07/23
NEMETON CELTIC FEST (day three)
LAGHI CURIEL - CAMPOGALLIANO (MO)

02/08/23
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + CROUCH
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC
Villa Bellini - Catania Via Etnea

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC (After Party)
Blu Playa - Catania, Viale Kennedy 11

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

05/08/23
SOLOMACELLO FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
WAYFARER: ecco ''False Constellation'' da ''American Gothic''
29/07/2023 - 19:24 (42 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/07/2023 - 19:24
WAYFARER: ecco ''False Constellation'' da ''American Gothic''
14/07/2022 - 00:30
WAYFARER: la clip ufficiale di ''Fire & Gold'' dall'ultimo disco
01/05/2022 - 13:01
WAYFARER: firmano con Century Media Records
15/10/2020 - 18:09
WAYFARER: online lo streaming completo di ''A Romance with Violence''
18/09/2020 - 11:42
WAYFARER: disponibile il brano ''Vaudeville'' dal nuovo album
10/09/2020 - 18:50
ELVENSCROLL: a novembre il debutto discografico, ascolta "Wayfarer's Mourning”
10/08/2020 - 20:36
WAYFARER: ascolta un singolo da ''A Romance with Violence''
10/08/2020 - 16:23
WAYFARER: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''A Romance with Violence''
10/02/2019 - 11:19
WAYFARER: quattro date in Italia ad aprile
27/05/2018 - 11:43
WAYFARER: il nuovo disco in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/07/2023 - 00:04
NIGHTWISH: aggiornamenti sul decimo album in studio
30/07/2023 - 00:02
OF MICE & MEN: i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Tether’’, ascolta ‘‘Warpaint’’
29/07/2023 - 23:10
GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON: i dettagli di ''Heavy Hitters II''
29/07/2023 - 19:20
X JAPAN: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Angel''
29/07/2023 - 19:14
WEST ALLEY: presentano un brano dal disco di esordio
29/07/2023 - 19:08
BEYOND THE BLACK: in streaming il nuovo singolo
29/07/2023 - 19:00
TILL THE DIRT: guarda la clip di ''Starring Role''
29/07/2023 - 18:53
ECLIPSE: pubblicano il singolo ''Got It''
28/07/2023 - 18:20
LACUNA COIL: i dettagli del concerto presso Villa Bellini a Catania
28/07/2023 - 17:35
SINHERESY: ''The Life You Left Behind'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Event Horizon''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     