OF MICE & MEN: i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Tether’’, ascolta ‘‘Warpaint’’

|
La band metalcore statunitense Of Mice & Men ha annunciato che pubblicherà, tramite SharpTone Records, il suo prossimo album, Tether.
L’uscita è prevista per il prossimo 6 ottobre 2023. La copertina, visibile a lato, è stata realizzata dal batterista Valentino Arteaga.
Il primo singolo del disco, Warpaint, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
01. Integration
02. Warpaint
03. Shiver
04. Eternal Pessimist
05. Into the Sun
06. Enraptured
07. Castaway
08. Tether
09. Indigo
10. Zephyros