NITRATE: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo del nuovo ''Feel the Heat''

I rocker Nitrate hanno annunciato per il 13 ottobre 2023 l'uscita del loro nuovo album, Feel the Heat, in arrivo tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A lato trovate la copertina, qui sotto la tracklist:
1. Feel the Heat
2. The Right Moves
3. Wild in the City
4. Needs a Little Love
5. One Kiss (To Save My Heart) (con Issa)
6. Live Fast, Die Young
7. Haven't Got Time for Heartache
8. Satellite
9. Strike Like a Hurricane
10. Big Time
11. Stay
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione è Wild in the City, che potete ascoltare di seguito: