     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/08/23
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN
Closure

04/08/23
EDWARD REEKERS
The Liberty Project

04/08/23
REPENTANCE
The Process of Human Demise

04/08/23
RIAN
Wings

04/08/23
1914
Eschatology of War (Reissue)

04/08/23
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Legends

09/08/23
HUMANITY`S LAST BREATH
Ashen

11/08/23
NEAL MORSE
The Dreamer - Jospeh. Part One

11/08/23
BLINDSTONE
Scars to Remember

11/08/23
HELL IN THE CLUB
F.U.B.A.R.

CONCERTI

02/08/23
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + CROUCH
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

02/08/23
CRO-MAGS
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

02/08/23
PFM
STADIO COMUNALE FONTE DELL\'OLMO - ROSETO DEGLI ABRUZZI (TE)

03/08/23
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL
LOCALITA` TAVERNE - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC
Villa Bellini - Catania Via Etnea

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC (After Party)
Blu Playa - Catania, Viale Kennedy 11

04/08/23
JEROMES DREAM + PUT PÙRANA + DELL’ANIMA NELLA SERPE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)
NITRATE: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo del nuovo ''Feel the Heat''
01/08/2023 - 19:22 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/08/2023 - 19:22
NITRATE: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo del nuovo ''Feel the Heat''
28/06/2021 - 22:33
NITRATE: online la clip di ''Big City Lights'' dal prossimo disco
30/05/2021 - 22:33
NITRATE: ecco i dettagli di ''Renegade''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/08/2023 - 19:02
CRYPTA: il video ufficiale di ''The Other Side of Anger''
01/08/2023 - 10:40
CRO-MAGS: domani sera in concerto a Torino
01/08/2023 - 10:33
NEVER OBEY AGAIN: presentano un singolo dal loro esordio discografico
01/08/2023 - 10:29
FIREWIND: ecco il live video di ''Maniac''
01/08/2023 - 10:14
AGGLUTINATION: tutti i dettagli della nuova edizione
01/08/2023 - 08:07
CORONATUS: online il videoclip di ''Dark Ice''
01/08/2023 - 07:58
DELAIN: ad inizio anno a Milano per un concerto
01/08/2023 - 07:53
PERIPHERY: una data a Milano nel 2024
01/08/2023 - 07:49
HEROES AND MONSTERS: guarda il video di ''Blame''
01/08/2023 - 07:41
SUFFER YOURSELF: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Axis of Tortures''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     