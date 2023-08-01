KAIJU: i dettagli completi del secondo album, ''K2''

|
I danesi Kaiju hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro secondo disco in studio, K2, in uscita il 1° settembre 2023 per Prime Collective.
La band ha spiegato il significato del titolo associando la difficoltà della scalata di una montagna alla forza necessaria per superare le difficoltà della vita:
“Life is not a straight road - sometimes you have to press hard to get uphill while other times you roll downwards, enjoying the ride. The K2 mountain is one of the most dangerous mountains to climb, but also one of the most beautiful. For us, the mountain not only represents the immensely physical and mental feat, but symbolizes the spiritual mountain inside us all that no one can avoid trying to scale a few times, and for some many times, throughout their lives.”
Qui sotto trovate i titoli delle canzoni che comporranno la tracklist dell'uscita:
1. Awakening Sign
2. False Truth
3. Singularity
4. End of Day
5. You Will Dissolve
6. Golden Leafs
7. Mirage
8. Chains
9. Hypothermia
10. New Beginning