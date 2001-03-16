NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: disponibile un video dall'ultimo album

|
I Nuclear Power Trio hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Metal Blade Records, il video di Critical Bass Theory.
Il brano è tratto dal loro ultimo disco, Wet Ass Plutionium, uscito il 28 luglio.
Tracklist:
01. W.A.P. (Wet Ass Plutonium)
02. Apocalypse Mao
03. Nyetflix and Chill
04. Air Force Fun
05. Snark Side of the Un
06. ¡Vamos, Brandito!
07. Anti-Saxxers (Mandatory Saxination)
08. Critical Bass Theory
09. Red Scare Bear Stare
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band sul nuovo video:
“So Critical Bass Theory is one of the greatest songs, probably ever recorded. Everyone says so! We decided to film a performance video inside our compound, which is easily the greatest band rehearsal space/superhero lair ever. We needed someone amazingly famous who could tickle the ivories for us, so we invited a very, very special guest... our great friend Lizzy, the Queen of England! And you know what, she really did such a tremendous job... just an incredibly fantastic job. She really brings the video to life! Hope you all enjoy the playing, because it's the best!”