     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wet Ass Plutonium - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/08/23
REPENTANCE
The Process of Human Demise

04/08/23
EDWARD REEKERS
The Liberty Project

04/08/23
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Legends

04/08/23
RIAN
Wings

04/08/23
1914
Eschatology of War (Reissue)

04/08/23
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN
Closure

09/08/23
HUMANITY`S LAST BREATH
Ashen

11/08/23
SUNDRESSED
Sundressed

11/08/23
LANCER
Tempest

11/08/23
HELL IN THE CLUB
F.U.B.A.R.

CONCERTI

04/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
MONTELAGO FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

04/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC
VILLA BELLINI - CATANIA

04/08/23
LACUNA COIL - WAVE SUMMER MUSIC (After Party)
BLU PLAYA - CATANIA

04/08/23
JEROMES DREAM + PUT PÙRANA + DELL’ANIMA NELLA SERPE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA

05/08/23
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
OPEN AIR - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/23
BARDOMAGNO
LA SETTIMANA MEDIOEVALE - TRANI (BT)

05/08/23
HELLRIPPER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

05/08/23
SOLOMACELLO FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

05/08/23
TAVERNELLE ROCK FEST
PIAZZALE AMENDOLA - TAVERNELLE (PG)
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: disponibile un video dall'ultimo album
04/08/2023 - 10:22 (58 letture)

Tino
Venerdì 4 Agosto 2023, 16.03.01
1
Non è il mio genere ma questo è prog metal strumentale veramente ottimo, anche gli altri pezzi che ho visto a suo tempo erano pazzeschi. Ovvio che comunque i video e soprattutto i travestimenti rendono il tutto più accattivante... addirittura mi ispira simpatia quel trio di cialtroni a cui rendono sarcasticamente omaggio, tranne ovviamente la simpatica defunta regina che qui suona la tastiera, ovviamente una session woman. Fenomenali
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/08/2023 - 10:22
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: disponibile un video dall'ultimo album
02/11/2020 - 17:35
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: guarda il video di ''Grab 'Em by the Pyongyang''
31/10/2020 - 19:35
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: ascolta lo streaming integrale del loro album di debutto
29/09/2020 - 19:31
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: ad ottobre l'album d'esordio ''A Clear and Present Rager'', ecco la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/08/2023 - 19:09
VICIOUS RUMORS: cambio di cantante
04/08/2023 - 19:04
PRONG: a ottobre il nuovo album ''State of Emergency''
04/08/2023 - 17:29
NEVER OBEY AGAIN: ecco ''Toxic Feelings'' dal nuovo album
04/08/2023 - 17:18
TREVOR RABIN: i dettagli di ''Rio'' e il singolo ''Big Mistakes''
04/08/2023 - 17:05
ANGRA: in streaming il singolo ''Ride Into the Storm''
04/08/2023 - 10:39
TARCHON FIST: presentano il nuovo batterista
04/08/2023 - 10:28
CORONATUS: presentano la nuova cantante con il singolo ''Dark Ice''
04/08/2023 - 10:15
SACRED STEEL: rivelata la nuova formazione
04/08/2023 - 10:06
VOLUSPA: ecco il video di ''Wyrd''
04/08/2023 - 09:21
FINSTERFORST: presentano un brano dal prossimo EP
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     