Glory - Album Cover
09/08/23
HUMANITY`S LAST BREATH
Ashen

11/08/23
KING KOBRA
We Are Warriors

11/08/23
KATAKLYSM
Goliath

11/08/23
STREETLIGHT
Ignition

11/08/23
SUNDRESSED
Sundressed

11/08/23
SARAYASIGN
The Lions Road

11/08/23
MEGAHERZ
In Teufels Namen

11/08/23
SARAYASIGN
The Lions Road

11/08/23
LANCER
Tempest

11/08/23
THE HIVES
The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons

CONCERTI

08/08/23
CALIGULA\'S HORSE + I BUILT THE SKY + PROJECT MISHRAM + ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE + TOLIMAN
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/08/23
SASQUATCH
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

08/08/23
PFM
ABBAZIA BENEDETTINA S. EUFEMIA - LAMEZIA TERME (CZ)

09/08/23
DROPKICK MURPHYS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

10/08/23
SPIRIT MOTHER
CASCINA BELLARIA - SEZZADIO (AL)

12/08/23
AGGLUTINATION METAL FESTIVAL
SCUOLE MEDIE - CHIAROMONTE (PZ)

12/08/23
SICK TAMBURO
SPAZIO SANDRO PERTINI - PERIGNANO LARI (PI)

12/08/23
FESTA DI RADIO ONDA D’URTO
AREA FESTE VIA SERENISSIMA - BRESCIA

12/08/23
BAY FEST 2023 (day 1)
VIALE PINZON 227 - IGEA MARINA (RIMINI)

12/08/23
DAVIDE VAN DE SFROOS
CAMPO DI BRENZONE - (VR)
BY FIRE AND SWORD: annunciato il disco di esordio
06/08/2023 - 19:13 (46 letture)

06/08/2023 - 19:13
BY FIRE AND SWORD: annunciato il disco di esordio
