BY FIRE AND SWORD: annunciato il disco di esordio

Gli heavy-power metaller americani By Fire and Sword hanno annunciato per il 22 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro disco di esordio Glory.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Leave a Little Room.
Tracklist:
01. Leave a Little Room 06:11
02. Fear and Trembling
03. The Feast
04. Tap the Conduit
05. Tithe (The Money Song)
06. Glory, Love and Light
07. A Moment of Silent Reflection
08. Mind, Body, Soul (Total War)
09. The Flood
10. Dear Reverend (Please Take My Hand)