SULPHUR AEON: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Seven Crowns And Seven Seals''

A distanza di cinque anni dal precedente The Scythe Of Cosmic Chaos, i deathster Sulphur Aeon torneranno sul mercato con il nuovo album Seven Crowns And Seven Seals in pubblicazione il 13 ottobre 2023 tramite Ván Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Paolo Girardi mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. sombre tidings
2. hammer from the howling void
3. usurper of the earth and sea
4. the yearning abyss devours us
5. arcane cambrian sorcery
6. seven crowns and seven seals
7. beneath the ziqqurats
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo Arcane Cambrian Sorcery.