IRON SAVIOR: aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di Piet Sielck

Come vi avevamo scritto in una precedente notizia
, il cantante della formazione power metal Iron Savior Piet Sielck
è in cura per un tumore.
Il musicista ha comunicato sui social di aver fatto due trattamenti chemioterapici su quattro con dolori lievi ma che al momento sta bene.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni:Thank you a thousand times for all the hearty greetings. So far I have done 2 out of 4 chemos. As you can see the little hair I have is still there and I feel quite well. The side effects are mild. Thank you so much for your concern. This feels really good
Rimaniamo in attesa di aggiornamenti.