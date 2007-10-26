NEW MODEL ARMY: presentano un brano da ''Sinfonia''

|
I New Model Army, in collaborazione con l'orchestra Sinfonia Leipzig, hanno annunciato per il 15 settembre la pubblicazione - tramite earMUSIC - del loro nuovo live album Sinfonia.
Il disco è stato registrato durante il concerto al Tempodrome di Berlino lo scorso 15 luglio 2022.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Innocence (Orchestral Version).
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Overture
02. Devil's Bargain (Orchestral Version)
03. Devil (Orchestral Version)
04. Innocence (Orchestral Version)
05. Winter (Orchestral Version)
06. March In September (Orchestral Version)
07. 1984 (Orchestral Version)
08. Orange Tree Roads (Orchestral Version)
09. Marry the Sea (Orchestral Version)
10. Ocean Rising (Orchestral Version)
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Ballad (Orchestral Version)
02. Passing Through (Orchestral Version)
03. Guessing (Orchestral Version)
04. Too Close to the Sun (Orchestral Version)
05. Lullaby (Orchestral Version)
06. Did You Make It Safe? (Orchestral Version)
07. Shot 18 (Orchestral Version)
08. Purity (Orchestral Version)
09. Vagabonds (Orchestral Version)
10. Green and Grey (Orchestral Version)
11. Wonderful Way to Go (Orchestral Version)