EARTHSIDE: i dettagli del secondo album, ''Let the Truth Speak''
13/08/2023 - 20:48 (89 letture)

Buddy
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023, 18.19.57
3
Mi accodo ai commenti sottostanti: il debutto è stato uno dei migliori album degli ultimi 10 anni, peccato per la poca considerazione che gli è stata rivolta. Premesso che l\'alternative/prog/metal è il mio genere preferito, trovo che siano tanti i dischi di valore usciti negli ultimi 10-15 anni che non sono nemmeno stati considerati. Non esistono solo gli Haken o i Leprous.
McCallon
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023, 16.10.36
2
Condivido la necessità dell\'ascolto, @Ricky.
ricky66
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023, 13.18.50
1
Questo è un gruppo clamoroso. Il primo album è uno dei migliori dischi prog usciti negli ultimi 10 anni. Ascolto STRAOBBLIGATORIO.
13/08/2023 - 20:48
EARTHSIDE: i dettagli del secondo album, ''Let the Truth Speak''
23/08/2021 - 11:21
EARTHSIDE: tornano con il singolo ''All We Knew and Ever Loved''
