EARTHSIDE: i dettagli del secondo album, ''Let the Truth Speak''

|
Gli Earthside, la cui ultima uscita è stata il disco di debutto A Dream in Static del 2015, torneranno il 17 novembre 2023 con un nuovo disco in studio, Let the Truth Speak, in arrivo per Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.
La band ha diffuso il video della titletrack, a cui hanno partecipato Daniel Tompkins dei Tesseract e Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.
Mentre trovate la clip in basso, qui di seguito potete leggere la tracklist:
01. But What If We're Wrong (feat. Sandbox Percussion)
02. We Who Lament (feat. Keturah)
03. Tyranny (feat. Pritam Adhikary)
04. Pattern of Rebirth (feat. AJ Channer)
05. Watching the Earth Sink
06. The Lesser Evil (feat. Larry Braggs & Sam Gendel)
07. Denial's Aria (feat. Keturah, VikKe & Duo Scorpio)
08. Vespers (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh & VikKe)
09. Let The Truth Speak (feat. Daniel Tompkins & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)
10. All We Knew and Ever Loved (feat. Baard Kolstad)