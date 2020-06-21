MARTHE: firmano con Southern Lord Records, in arrivo il disco di debutto

|
I blackster Marthe pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Further In Evil il 20 ottobre 2023 tramite Southern Lord Records con cui ha firmato un contratto recentemente.
"Further In Evil" is the name of the debut full length from one-woman metal band, Marthe, which is due via Southern Lord on 20th October. An atmospheric and aggressive blend of punk, Further In Evil is a shift in gears from her musical background in the anarcho punk scene and inspired by riot grrrl, crust and d-beat. “I always loved metal and heavy sounds too, but playing music was mostly a political form of activism to me so I’ve been playing punk for pretty much my whole life.” Marthe is “music for broken souls that can’t find peace”. The lyrics are full of rage and the music is full of strength; it has the power of Bathory and the sadness of Tiamat, tinged with the stench of Amebix.
In attesa di ulteriori dettagli è possibile vedere un breve trailer.