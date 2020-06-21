     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Marthe
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/08/23
VALKEAT
Fireborn

18/08/23
GODTHRYMM
Distortions

18/08/23
THE DEAD DAISIES
Best Of

18/08/23
HORRENDOUS
Ontological Mysterium

18/08/23
DEAD TALKS
Veneration of the Dead

18/08/23
OBLIVION PROTOCOL
The Fall of the Shires

18/08/23
INVULTATION
Feral Legion

18/08/23
UNBLESSED DIVINE
Portal to Darkness

18/08/23
ORBIT CULTURE
Descent

18/08/23
WARMEN
Here for None

CONCERTI

15/08/23
PFM
PIAZZA PLEBISCITO - CORLETO PERTICARA (PZ)

15/08/23
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

15/08/23
CASTLE ATTACK! FESTIVAL
ROCCA DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)

16/08/23
DRAIN + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

17/08/23
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN + DEVOID OF THOUGHT
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

17/08/23
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

17/08/23
MARLENE KUNTZ
MONTAGNA MOLISE FESTIVAL - CAMPITELLO MATESE (CB)

17/08/23
FRANTIC FEST 2023 (DAY 1)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE – FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

17/08/23
I AM MORBID
CUEVAROCK LIVE– STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI QUARTUCCIU (CA)

17/08/23
FESTA DI RADIO ONDA D\'URTO
AREA FESTE VIA SERENISSIMA - BRESCIA
MARTHE: firmano con Southern Lord Records, in arrivo il disco di debutto
15/08/2023 - 08:02 (6 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/08/2023 - 08:02
MARTHE: firmano con Southern Lord Records, in arrivo il disco di debutto
21/06/2020 - 00:49
MARTHE: disponibile in anteprima l’EP di debutto ‘‘Sisters of Darkness’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/08/2023 - 07:59
THE CIRCLE: tutto il nuovo ''The Awakening'' in streaming
14/08/2023 - 21:24
FIREWIND: in streaming un singolo dal prossimo disco ''Still Raging''
14/08/2023 - 21:21
KATAKLYSM: ecco la clip di ''Dark Wings of Deception''
14/08/2023 - 21:16
DEREK SHERINIAN/SIMON PHILLIPS: pubblicato il video di ''Inertia''
14/08/2023 - 17:38
PIGNOLETTO FEST: i dettagli del festival di questo sabato a Modena
14/08/2023 - 17:36
TSJUDER: pubblicano un video ufficiale per ''Helvegr''
14/08/2023 - 17:33
INVULTATION: online la nuova ''Human Caltrops''
14/08/2023 - 17:29
EXHUMED: al lavoro per il nuovo album
14/08/2023 - 17:26
NECK CEMETERY: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Bring Us The Head''
14/08/2023 - 17:22
URFAUST: si sciolgono, tutto il nuovo ''Untergang'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     