EGREGORE: i dettagli del debutto ''Synchronistic Delusions'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione grindcore Egregore pubblicherà il disco di debutto Synchronistic Delusions il primo settembre 2023 tramite Sentient Ruin Laboratories nei formati CD, MC e digitale.
With debut full-length album "Synchronistic Delusions" Egregore takes us into ominous realms rarely explored before by, and in the genre: those of metaphysical occultism and supernatural darkness; a descent into the immaterial self and into alterante realities to transform a tradition inspired by bands like Carcass, Discharge, Convulse, Demigod, Terrorizer and Napalm Death into a destructive psychic mind-weapon. Egregore's grim and mystical amalgam of 90's death metal, crust, and grind aims to use the timeless lesson cemented chiefly by Carcass's "Heartwork" and "Necroticism" albums to disintegrate the corporeal self, transfigure the soul and open the listener's third eye unto a superior reality dominated by obscure forces, invisible powers, and higher truths. A passageway album using sonic destruction as a key to dimensions above and beyond the self, "Synchronistic Delusions" continues the band's explorative synthesis into the unknown, bridging 90's death metal and grind, black metal, crust punk and esoteric projections derived from jungian philosophy, occultism, supernatural theology and paranormal cabalism to destroy reality and liberate the mind from its carnal prison.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Synchronistic Delusions
2. Audiomancy
3. Walk In Soul
4. Ligis
5. Incorporeal Vivisection
6. Metaprogramming the 8th Circuit
7. Dysthymic Gloom
8. Birth of Death
9.Astrotheology
10. Chaos Protocols
11. Divinatory Hallucination
Inoltre è online l'audio del singolo Birth of Death.