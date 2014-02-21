PRIMORDIAL: a settembre il nuovo ''How It Ends'', ascolta un singolo

|
La formazione folk/black metal Primordial pubblicherà il nuovo album How It Ends il prossimo 29 settembre 2023 tramite Metal Blade Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. How It Ends 0
2. Ploughs to Rust, Swords to Dust
3. We Shall Not Serve
4. Traidisiúnta
5. Pilgrimage to the World's End
6. Nothing New Under the Sun
7. Call to Cernunnos
8. All Against All
9. Death Holy Death
10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is an Orphan
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is an Orphan.