     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/08/23
RINGWORM
Seeing Through Fire

18/08/23
DEAD TALKS
Veneration of the Dead

18/08/23
VALKEAT
Fireborn

18/08/23
OBLIVION PROTOCOL
The Fall of the Shires

18/08/23
ATREYU
The Moment You Find Your Flame [EP]

18/08/23
HORRENDOUS
Ontological Mysterium

18/08/23
THE DEAD DAISIES
Best Of

18/08/23
ORBIT CULTURE
Descent

18/08/23
THE CIRCLE
Of Awakening

18/08/23
UNBLESSED DIVINE
Portal to Darkness

CONCERTI

18/08/23
MARLENE KUNTZ
PIAZZA ORSINI DEL BALZO – MESAGNE (BR)

18/08/23
FRANTIC FEST 2023 (DAY 2)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE – FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

18/08/23
BLERA IN ROCK (day 1)
PIAZZA PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII - BLERA (VT)

19/08/23
FRANTIC FEST 2023 (DAY 3)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE – FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

19/08/23
DESTRAGE+INVERNO
PIAZZA ANTONIO MANTIERO - BORGHETTO (PD)

19/08/23
SOTTO IL VULCANO FEST
VILLA BELLINI VIA ETNEA, 292 - CATANIA

19/08/23
BLERA IN ROCK (day 2)
PIAZZA PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII - BLERA (VT)

19/08/23
THE RUMPLED + GOTTO ESPLOSIVO
AREA LIVE PARCO TITTONI VIA LAMPUGNANI, 62 - DESIO (MB)

19/08/23
MATCH BALL METAL FEST 2023
MATCH BALL, VIA DEI LAGHI, 37, TOGLIANO (UD)

19/08/23
PIGNOLETTO FEST
KINDER GARDEN - MODENA
RUIN LUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dissimulant''
18/08/2023 - 07:43 (40 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/08/2023 - 07:43
RUIN LUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dissimulant''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/08/2023 - 11:17
ROZARIO: pubblicano un brano dal nuovo album
18/08/2023 - 10:50
GUNS N` ROSES: il video ufficiale della nuova ''Perhaps''
18/08/2023 - 08:05
KADABRA: ascolta ''High Priestess'' dal nuovo disco ''Umbra''
18/08/2023 - 07:55
HEXVESSEL: disponibile la nuova ''A Cabin In Montana''
18/08/2023 - 07:51
ARABROT: ''Horrors of the Past'' è il nuovo singolo
18/08/2023 - 07:46
HIEMS: guarda il video di ''A Night On The Bare Mountain''
18/08/2023 - 07:38
INVULTATION: il nuovo ''Feral Legion'' in streaming
18/08/2023 - 00:59
COPING METHOD: firmano con FiXT Music e pubblicano ''Hypomania''
18/08/2023 - 00:28
MINISTRY: ''Goddamn White Trash'' è il primo singolo da ''Hopiumforthemasses''
18/08/2023 - 00:18
COREY TAYLOR: disponibile la nuova ''Talk Sick''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     