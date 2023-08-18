RUIN LUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dissimulant''

|
La formazione death/black metal Ruin Lust pubblicherà il nuovo album Dissimulant il 29 settembre 2023 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Having dropped their third album ‘Choir of Babel’ in early 2020 just before the world shut down, the forces of pandemic did not succeed in silencing NYC’s Ruin Lust for good. Though confined to their fallout bunker, the band, with martial fervor, began work on what has now, three years later, emerged as their fourth album ‘Dissimulant’.
In the final phase of imperialist rot, Ruin Lust declares war against the festering delusions of a devolving species. The most withering aspects of modern Death Metal, Grinding War Metal and Black Metal’s more bestial tendencies compel this audial exorcism, poisoning the well like a bioweapon spread through open air, suffocating and contemptuous. By the time album closer ‘Chemical Wind’ is done all that remains are parched bones and desiccated shadows.
Barbarically pestilent yet compositionally deliberate, ‘Dissimulant’ casts a bitter pall and leaves an open wound on the Death Metal scene for 2023. A militant milestone in the Ruin Lust discography.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Eden
2. Imperium
3. Clinamen
4. Thrall
5. Dissimulant
6. Purge
7. Infinite Regress
8. Chemical Wind
Inoltre è online il brano Eden.